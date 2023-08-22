Back

HDB-themed eatery serving rainbow roti & S’pore-inspired food opens near Bencoolen

Just upstairs of Mama Diam.

Lee Wei Lin | Khine Zin Htet | August 22, 2023, 07:06 PM

There's a new eatery in town — Lou Shang, which is a café by day, and bar by night.

The owner, Sebastian Ang, also started Mama Diam (which is, by the way, located just below Lou Shang) and Synthesis bar at Suntec City.

Lou Shang, which translates to upstairs in Chinese, is designed to remind diners of a Housing Development Board (HDB) block.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Long islands make up the bulk of the dining space, which Ang shares face each other for a good reason: "I used to be very close to my neighbours in my younger days."

"I wanted there to be a hint of communal spirit when diners face each other, instead of having them face the walls," he said.

Menu

Mains and other smaller bites are only available before 5pm, as the space turns into a bar in the evening.

Here are some of their daytime offerings:

Rainbow Roti (S$9+)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

The breakfast set consists of toasted rainbow bread, soft boiled eggs and assorted custard dips — kaya, milk, chocolate and bandung.

Murgh Makhani (S$18+)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Tagliatelle pasta with a creamy base and butter chicken.

Chili Crab-tivating (S$20+)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Crab and ricotta ravioli with chilli crab sauce.

Not Black But White (S$16++)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Potato gnocchi with mushroom and white pepper cream.

Roti Hey! (S$13+)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

French baguette with tiger prawn drenched in Nyonya chicken curry.

Horlicks (S$13+)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

This giant version of an iced gem biscuit is a Horlicks mousse cake.

Gula Melaka Tiramisu (S$13+)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

A tiramisu cake with gula melaka mascarpone.

Drinks

Pandan Kaya Latte (S$7+)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Hochinchow (S$8+)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

A hojicha latte with grass jelly.

Pandan Lychee Pu Er (S$6+)

Photo by Lee Wei LinLou Shang by Mama Diam

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nova (@mothership.nova)

Lou Shang by Mama Diam

Address: 38 Prinsep Street, #02-02, Singapore 188665

Café hours: 9am to 5pm, daily

Bar hours:

Tuesdays - Thursdays, 9pm to 5pm

Fridays & Saturdays, 6pm to 12am

Top image by Lee Wei Lin.

