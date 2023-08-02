Man proposes to girlfriend during Liverpool vs Bayern Munich match at S'pore National Stadium

A friendly match between German giants Bayern Munich and Premier League side Liverpool turned into an emotional moment for one couple in Singapore.

Nino Vo, 30, proposed to his girlfriend of six years at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday (Aug. 2) night, when the Liverpool and Bayern match was at half time.

Speaking to Mothership, Nino said that he and his girlfriend, Luu Tuyet Minh, 25, flew in from Vietnam to watch the match.

They are both Liverpool fans.

Liverpool lost to Bayern

Unfortunately for the couple, Liverpool were beaten 4-3 to the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern lifted the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered after the match, but they weren't the only ones who celebrated an occasion that night.

