Less rain in S'pore in 1st half of Sep. 2023, 34°C days & over-28°C nights possible

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo.

Winnie Li | August 30, 2023, 06:17 PM

If the rain in the afternoon sparked any joy inside you, here's some not-so-great news.

The monsoon rain band is forecast to be mainly confined over the northern Southeast Asia region in the first half of September 2023, bringing less rainfall over Singapore, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore in an Aug. 30 media advisory.

Specifically, in the first week of September 2023, the presence of a dry air mass over Singapore and the surrounding region is expected to bring a few fair and windy days.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected between late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on some days, particularly in the second week of the month.

The passage of Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds to Singapore on one to two mornings.

Overall, the rainfall for the first fortnight of September 2023 is likely to be below average over most parts of the island.

34°C days & 28°C nights possible

The first fortnight of September 2023 is expected to be generally warm, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

Several nights may also be warm when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south, bringing warm and moist air from the sea.

On those nights, the temperatures may stay above 28°C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island.

