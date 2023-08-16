Leong Mun Wai files formal complaint against Murali Pillai to Speaker of Parliament for 'imputing improper motives' on him

Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Non-Constiuency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai has filed a formal complaint with Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng over statements made by People Action Party’s (PAP) MP Murali Pillai in Parliament on Aug. 3, 2023.

During the debate on the Lease Agreements for Retail Premises Bill, Leong and Murali had an exchange culminating in Leong using his hand to bang a rostrum in front of him.

Leong had lost his cool when Murali said Leong was advocating “low-rent control”.

A letter to the Speaker

In the letter to the Speaker on Aug. 16, 2023, Leong said he checked the Hansard records and quoted what Murali said in the letter, "The hon Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Mr Leong Mun Wai had advocated some form of low-rent control".

Leong claimed that Murali’s statement “imputed improper motives to him” as Murali had claimed Leong was “advocating for rent control” when he “had not made any such statement”.

Leong pointed out that he also “rose to clarify this matter” after Murali’s speech.

He further stated that Murali’s clarifications during the exchange also “confused the public and created the misleading impression” that he was “accusing” Murali.

Leong explained that despite Murali “expressly” saying that Leong was advocating “low-rent control”, the Hansard showed that Murali contradicted himself three times during clarifications claiming that he did not.

Leong said he would like to “formally request that Mr Speaker make a ruling as to whether Mr Murali did make the Statement, whether the Statement was at odds with my speech, and whether Mr Murali's Statement and clarifications are in contravention of Standing Order 50(6).”

According to the Standing Orders of Parliament, section 50(6) states, "No Member shall impute improper motives to any other Member.”

Leong also asked Murali to retract his statements and “apologise for the misleading impression that was created” should Murali be found to be in contravention of Standing Order 50(6).

Top image via MCI