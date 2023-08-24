Back

Lawrence Wong heading to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend Asean Finance Minister's meeting

He will be in Jakarta from Aug 24 to Aug 25.

Tan Min-Wei | August 24, 2023, 04:16 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia from Aug 24 to Aug 25 to attend the 10th Asean Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governor's Meeting (AFMGM).

Plans for the future

The agenda for the meeting will be to discuss the state of the global and regional economy.

It will also address the progress of the Asean Economic Community Blueprint 2025, as well as key initiatives to deepen

ASEAN Finance cooperation and regional financial integration.

This will likely be a development of the key themes and policies discussed at the 9th AFMGM, also held in Jakarta earlier this year.

Wong will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Finance and Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Building on previous meetings

While Asean continues to grapple with the Myanmar crisis and the ongoing tensions between the United States and China, its has so far kept a steady path through its economic objectives.

The final joint statement from March 2023's meeting noted again that prospects in Asean remained hopeful in contrast to other parts of the world.

It continued to emphasise efforts to deepen and widen economic integration, especially when it came to trade and investment facilitation and digital payments and remittances.

There was also a focus on sustainable infrastructure and finance, with more efforts being made to provide Asean countries with the tools they needed to enact energy transition.

Top image via Asean

