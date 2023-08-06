Back

S'pore laundry company loses S$2,150 Gucci pants, offers S$78 compensation

The company had initially sent back the wrong item.

Ruth Chai | August 06, 2023, 10:59 AM

A man was compensated S$78 by a laundry company after the company had lost his Gucci pants worth S$2,150.

The company also initially insisted that the man did not even send his pants for cleaning in the first place.

Speaking to Mothership, a customer who wished to be known as Sean recounted his "horrible" experience with Piing, a laundry delivery service.

He said his wife had arranged for two items to be dry cleaned — a blazer and a pair of Gucci GG Jersey Cotton Track Bottoms, both belonging to Sean.

She arranged for the items to be collected from their house on Jul. 10, between 7pm and 9pm.

However, the man who was supposed to pick up their laundry was late. He called Sean's wife to ask if she could leave the laundry outside their house and she agreed.

The man came to pick up the laundry at 11pm.

Returned one wrong item

On Jul. 13, the laundry was scheduled to be delivered back home.

The company returned the correct blazer, but sent a pair of black sweatpants instead of the Gucci ones.

Photo via Sean

Initially, the couple found the situation amusing, and called Piing's customer service the next day about the mishap.

However, Piing's customer service blamed the matter on Sean's wife. They insisted that she did not send in the pants, and asked her to search their house for the item of clothing.

Provided Piing with camera footage

Luckily, the couple had installed a motion recording door bell. The footage revealed a Piing employee checking the clothing items and taking them away.

Photo via Sean

They provided the footage to the company via email and the company acknowledged that it was indeed their employee who took the laundry.

The company also conceded that "the order did include a pair of Gucci trousers".

Photo via Sean

The company also told the couple that they were going to conduct a "comprehensive investigation", but were unable to provide a timeline.

On Jul. 17, the couple lodged a police report.

Frustrated by customer service

The couple kept in contact with a customer service staff by the name of Raj, who was unable to give a conclusive reply on where Sean's pants were.

On Jul. 18, Sean called the company to ask about the status of the investigation.

A man, presumably Raj, picked up the call and explained that the staff picked up the laundry from their house that night, and subsequently went to two other places to pick up laundry before returning to their warehouse.

Raj replied that the driver might have accidentally sent the pants to other addresses.

Sean was puzzled by the fact amongst over 80 bags of laundry, only his item was mixed up. In addition, he found it suspicious that it was his pants, and not his blazer, that was misplaced.

Company offered S$78 as compensation

He then asked if the company would compensate him if the item was deemed lost. Raj replied that based on company terms and conditions, the compensation for the lost item would be 10 times the price of the dry-cleaning, which meant that Sean would only receive S$78.

On Jul. 20, the company messaged Sean's wife and once again reassured the couple that investigations were ongoing.

Photo via Sean

The company "finalised" the compensation on Jul. 31.

As of Aug. 6, Sean mentioned that he had not received the S$78 compensation from Piing yet, but mentioned that the company takes about one to two months to process the payment.

Sean told Mothership that the police are investigating his case.

He also shared that he contacted another person who faced a similar issue with the company.

Photo via Sean

Mothership has reached out to Piing for comment.

Top photo via Sean

