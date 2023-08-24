Back

Koung’s Wan Tan Mee stall in Geylang closing after 57-year run, gets S$800,000 bid for recipe

The 78-year-old stall owner is trying to find a successor to buy over his recipe.

Daniel Seow | August 24, 2023, 12:47 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Popular wanton mee stall Koung's Wan Tan Mee, situated in the heart of Geylang, will close its doors come by the end of December 2023.

A mainstay in the area during its 57-year tenure, the stall was known for its old-school rendition of the hawker dish — with delicious char siew, springy egg noodles and handmade chilli.

The news of the stall's impending closure was shared in a post in the "Can Eat Hawker Group" on August 23, by group admin Andrew Tang.

Image from Andrew Tang on Facebook.

Why they are closing

The 78-year-old stall owner, Koung, first started out selling noodles in a pushcart along the streets of Geylang, before opening his own stall in 1964.

He told Mothership that the shophouse which houses the stall has been sold, and after his lease ends in December, the new owners will be renovating the place.

Koung has also considered retiring after closing the stall, given he and his staff are aged and facing health issues.

The last day that the stall will be open in Geylang is Dec. 31, 2023.

Wants to keep brand alive for customers

After the initial announcement, many of his old-time customers have flocked to the stall to convince him to reconsider his decision to retire, Koung told Mothership.

He has seen an upsurge of business in the past few days as a result.

"When I said they could get their wanton noodle fix elsewhere, they told me that other options were not as nice as mine," Koung shared.

As such, he is looking for another place to relocate his business to, and keep the business going.

Alternatively, he hopes to sell his recipes to a successor who can keep the brand alive. He is also willing to teach new staff how to prepare the dishes.

So far, he has rejected bids between S$600,000 and S$800,000 for the recipe, and stated that he intends to "divide the money" among his staff if he sells the recipe.

The food

Koung's Wan Tan Mee still roasts its char siew the traditional way -- in a charcoal oven on-site.

Customers also raved about the springy egg noodles, which were cooked to perfection.

Consequently, the stall has turned up on quite a number of "best wanton mee in Singapore" lists.

Here's a picture of the dish that put them on the map:

Image from Adrian Leong on Google.

Try it while it's still around.

Koung's Wan Tan Mee

Address: 205 Sims Avenue, Singapore 387506

Operating hours: 8am - 7pm (closed on Mondays)

Top image from Andrew Tang on Facebook / Adrian Leong on Google.

India completes successful moon landing mission, 4th country in history to do so

Congratulations.

August 24, 2023, 12:53 PM

Woman chases & confronts man who filmed her at Plaza Singapura

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time it has happened to me, and I am so sick and tired of men robbing me of my agency, my privacy, and my safety," she wrote on Instagram.

August 24, 2023, 12:48 PM

PE2023 candidates' applications for Certificate of Eligibility now published online

Interesting.

August 24, 2023, 12:33 PM

ELD apologises after 9,354 Tanjong Pagar GRC voters received 2 poll cards with different serial numbers

Another 468 voters in Tanjong Pagar GRC received two poll cards with identical information.

August 24, 2023, 12:31 PM

Man, 48, arrested after allegedly robbing woman of S$10 in Woodlands

Could face 3 to 14 years' jail & 12 strokes of the cane.

August 24, 2023, 12:10 PM

F1 night race: Road closures at Marina Centre & Padang area for 7 days from Sep. 13, 2023

Avoid these areas.

August 24, 2023, 10:55 AM

Toyota 86 coupe with BlurSG livery pretends to be BlueSG car, fuel tank inlet holds electric charger

A S$16,000/ year depreciation joke.

August 24, 2023, 03:27 AM

Plane shot down near Moscow kills 10, Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin who led mutiny reportedly on flight

Prigozhin led his mercenary company in a coup in June 2023.

August 24, 2023, 03:02 AM

Tharman says President's ability to influence policy depends on relationship with Prime Minister

The PE2023 candidate also said that physical posters were needed to reach out to those not on social media.

August 23, 2023, 08:28 PM

'Bomb threats' received at 18 locations around S'pore, including Environment Building

Government buildings, embassies and other places of interest received the threats on Aug. 23, 2023, but checks found no items of security concern.

August 23, 2023, 08:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.