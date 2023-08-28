Back

Korean superstars in S'pore to watch 'The Korean Zombie' UFC fight on Saturday night

South Korea represent.

Belmont Lay | Zhangxin Zheng | August 28, 2023, 04:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

How many Korean celebrities can you pack on a bus in Singapore?

Turns, out quite a few.

Major South Korean superstars were seen pulling up in a bus on Aug. 26 to attend the UFC fight night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A TikTok showed a coach at the arena, with the who's who of the Korean pop world disembarking to little fanfare.

But the TikTok has blown up online, with more than 700,000 views overnight.

@jol.zzz LITERALLY SO MANY KOREAN CELEBRITY CAME TO WATCH THE UFC IM SHOCKED - PH1, JAYPARK, KIM JONG KOOK, YUGYEOM, CODE KUNST AND MANY MORE OMG #UFC ♬ All I Wanna Do - Jay Park

Many commenters said they wished they had shown up.

Among those in attendance were:

Code Kunst, music producer

Jay Park, American rapper, singer-songwriter based in South Korea

Kim Jong Kook, "Running Man" cast member

Yugyeom, GOT7

Came to watch South Korean fighter

The Korean superstars were in Singapore to watch Korean fighter Jung Chan Sung, 36, take on Max Holloway, 31, in the main event.

However, Jung, also known as The Korean Zombie, was knocked out at the 23-second mark of the third round on Saturday.

Jung, with a 17 wins, eight losses record, subsequently announced his retirement from mixed martial arts following the fight.

"I'm going to step away from fighting," Jung said through an interpreter after the fight.

"I've always tried to become a champion, since I first started in the sport. I'm not here to be ranked No. 3, 4 or 5. I tried my absolute best to train for Holloway, and I ended up failing. I don't think I have the opportunity [to be champion anymore], so I'm going to stop fighting."

Holloway dedicated the win to his home state of Hawaii in the wake of the devastating fires there recently, and paid homage to Jung in his post-fight interview.

"This man's a f***ing legend," Holloway said.

"He's Korean Zombie for a reason. The man is a myth, a legend. I'm just lucky my right hand landed before his."

The respect Holloway had for Jung was picked up by the sports press.

Holloway clocked his 20th win in UFC's featherweight division with this victory.

Jung first gained notoriety in 2010 with a Fight of the Year candidate against Leonard Garcia in his WEC debut.

"The Korean Zombie" nickname came from the South Korean's ability to keep coming back up and his ability to withstand strikes.

He fought for the UFC championship twice, against Jose Aldo in 2013 and Volkanovski in 2022.

However, Jung's time in the UFC was disrupted due to his obligations to the country.

He lost four years of his career from 2013 to 2017 to South Korea's mandatory military service.

Holloway has now won 18 of his past 21 fights at featherweight, with all three losses coming against the current champion and number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski.

Top photo via Max Holloway Facebook & @jol.zzz TikTok

Man who left laptop on NZ-S'pore flight said he knows SIA & Changi Airport would take care of it

Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport number one.

August 28, 2023, 03:42 PM

Man, 24, found dead in Keppel Bay waters, 2nd body found there in a week

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

August 28, 2023, 03:26 PM

Tharman issues call to ‘avoid politicising’ PE2023 following Tan Cheng Bock’s endorsement of Tan Kin Lian

"The focus should be on each candidate’s individual character, breadth of experience and ability to contribute to Singapore’s future as Head of State."

August 28, 2023, 02:15 PM

'I will not stand for politicians making a mockery of the presidency': Ng Kok Song

This was in response to Tan Cheng Bock's endorsement of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

August 28, 2023, 01:54 PM

M’sian ginger cat rescued near Shah Alam plane crash site dies

The cat was diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus which worsened due to its wounds.

August 28, 2023, 01:52 PM

S'pore police officer speaks Mandarin, Hokkien, Cantonese & Thai without breaking a sweat

No "magic cup" needed.

August 28, 2023, 01:51 PM

SBS Transit bus captain, 35, stops bus to help elderly man in foot cast, carries him on & off bus

:')

August 28, 2023, 01:42 PM

Big Bang's Taeyang, ex-IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi to perform at K-pop music festival in S'pore on Nov. 12

!!!

August 28, 2023, 12:55 PM

1st & only live debate among presidential candidates at 9pm on Aug. 28

Tune in.

August 28, 2023, 12:47 PM

Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints to be jammed from Aug. 31 to Sep. 11, 2023, eve of Polling Day till school holidays end

Travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance, especially over the weekends, said ICA.

August 28, 2023, 12:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.