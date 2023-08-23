Back

Kishore Mahbubani the 2nd senior S'porean diplomat to endorse Tharman for PE2023, after Tommy Koh

He showed his support for Tharman in a LinkedIn post on Aug. 23.

Alfie Kwa | August 23, 2023, 04:26 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Kishore Mahbubani is the second Singaporean diplomat to express his support for presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam, after Tommy Koh.

On Aug. 23, the former senior diplomat, academic and author wrote on his LinkedIn account that he has "the goal" to persuade Singaporeans to vote for Tharman for the 2023 Presidential Elections and listed three reasons why.

The post included a video of him listing the reasons.

Navigating geopolitical waters

First, Mahbubani cited his over 50 years of experience in geopolitics and made a prediction, "with great certainty", that Singapore "will experience great geopolitical stress in the next decade", highlighting the US-China relations.

He acknowledged that while dealing with geopolitical stress is the job of the government and not the president, it will help to have a president who is globally respected.

"Few Singaporeans are as highly respected in key capitals, especially Washington D.C. and Beijing, as Tharman is."

He believes Tharman will be of "high global standing" that will provide Singapore with "another layer of protection as we navigate stormy geopolitical waters".

National unity

Secondly, he pointed out that "Singapore has undergone some domestic stress recently".

"If ever there was a moment in Singapore’s history when we needed an inspirational figure as President, this is it," he wrote.

After knowing Tharman for over 30 years, Mahbubani said that "he has a big heart, his affection for fellow Singaporeans and his commitment to Singapore is genuine and sincere".

"Just ask the people in his Parliamentary constituency," he said, "there's a good reason why Tharman gets so much support".

He wrote:

"He is a truly unifying figure who can bring together all Singaporeans: rich and poor, privileged and less privileged, Chinese and Malays, Indians and Eurasians - indeed, all of us."

Lift spirits in difficult times

"Now, my third reason is a serious one," Mahbubani moved to his final point.

He described Tharman as a "deep thinker whose mind is constantly wrestling with the great intellectual challenges of our time".

"That’s why his speeches are often brilliant. Quite amazingly, for a deep and serious thinker, he also has a remarkable sense of humour."

He highlighted how the then Deputy Prime Minister "diffused the pressure from the BBC hard talk presenter Stephen Sackur with a quick witty response" at the 45th St Gallen Symposium on May. 7, 2015 in Switzerland.

Mahbubani ended his point with this:

"So even as we sail into some stress, we can be confident that Tharman will be around to cheer us up.'

Mahbubani's professional background

Mahbubani was a Singaporean diplomat for 33 years, from 1971 to 2004 and had postings in Cambodia, Malaysia, Washington DC and New York, where he was Singapore’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) and served as president of the UN Security Council in January 2001 and May 2002.

He also held the role of Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Ministry from 1993 to 1998.

Between 2004 and 2017, he was appointed the founding dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore and was a professor in the practice of public policy from 2006 to 2019.

Mahbubani is also the author of eight books including Can Asians Think?, Beyond The Age Of Innocence, The New Asian Hemisphere, The Great Convergence, and Can Singapore Survive, amongst others.

Related

Top image via Kishore Mahbubani/FB and Mothership. 

How is 2023 Presidential Election S$40,500 deposit calculated?

Using General Election deposit as a guide.

August 23, 2023, 04:17 PM

Ng Kok Song will not put up physical banners & posters, calls them 'environmentally unfriendly'

He added that he would instead rely on social media.

August 23, 2023, 04:02 PM

PE2023: Presidential candidates broadcasts to air on TV & radio at 7pm on Aug. 24 & 30

The candidates' messages will be broadcasted in alphabetical order.

August 23, 2023, 03:51 PM

Some curious why & how police-mounted mirrors at HDB void decks deter bicycle thefts

Really?

August 23, 2023, 03:09 PM

Ng Kok Song's cat has its own Instagram page & it's really cute

Awwww.

August 23, 2023, 02:50 PM

Security situation 'ongoing' at Environment Building along Scotts Road: Grace Fu

It was reported that the situation arose due to a suspected bomb threat.

August 23, 2023, 02:22 PM

Tan Kin Lian feels there's merit in raising voting age to 30 & above even though it's not a 'fashionable' idea

Tan caveated that this is his personal view, and the president does not have influence over policies.

August 23, 2023, 02:14 PM

UK nurse Lucy Letby sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders of 7 newborn babies

She was also guilty for the attempted murder of six infants.

August 23, 2023, 02:11 PM

33 months' jail & fine for ICA officer who received sex & money as bribes from two Chinese women

He taught them how to answer questions during investigations so they could remain in Singapore with a Special Pass.

August 23, 2023, 01:22 PM

Have you seen a post asking for donations to Tan Kin Lian's presidential campaign? It's a scam.

Stay vigilant.

August 23, 2023, 01:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.