Boy in China creates cute art out of mosquito coils

10/10 creativity.

Zi Shan Kow | August 13, 2023, 09:03 PM

Editor's note on Aug. 14: An earlier version of the article wrote that the boy was from Malaysia, and that's inaccurate. The video featuring the boy was taken in China, and we've amended the article accordingly.

These days, you might be hard-pressed to find a kid playing with anything but a digital device.

But this boy found his own sort of fun with a box of mosquito coils:

Image via 珠珠/Facebook.

Photos of the kid's creations, which included a pig, expressive stick figures and faces, were shared on a Johor Bahru community Facebook group.

The Mandarin caption translates to: "When you have artistic talent and haven't been hit by your mother for too long..."

In less than a day, the post has been shared close to 3000 times.

According to The Paper, the boy lives in Henan province, China.

Netizens react

With the exception of a few spoilsports who felt the coils went to waste, most of the online users were awed by the child's skill.

One user said: "If this was my son, I would be very happy. I will buy more boxes for him to play with."

Another said: "If my child was this talented, I would only scold them after laughing, and make sure to nurture their gift in the future.."

Top images via 珠珠/Facebook.

