KFC Zinger Double Down back in S'pore with more cheese & mushroom till Sep. 26

KFC's Zinger Double Down is back, this time it's a cheesy mushroom rendition.

From Aug. 23 to Sep. 26, the KFC Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down will be available across all outlets in Singapore.

Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down

The new Double Down consists of herb marinated sautèed mushrooms with shredded mozzarella, cheddar, and mayonnaise between two Zinger fillets.

The burger comes in three set meals:

Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down Meal (S$10.35) : Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down, medium fries, regular Coke Zero Sugar

: Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down, medium fries, regular Coke Zero Sugar Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down Box (S$13.35) : Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down, one piece of chicken, regular fries, regular whipped potato, regular Coke Zero Sugar

: Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down, one piece of chicken, regular fries, regular whipped potato, regular Coke Zero Sugar Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down Buddy Meal (S$22.45): Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down, two pieces of chicken, three pieces of tenders with dipping sauce, two medium whipped potato, two regular Coke Zero Sugar

You can also get the burger ala carte at S$8.55 each.

Review

The new Double Down was way cheesier thanks to the addition of mozzarella on top of the cheddar cheese.

With the mushrooms, the additional ingredients helped to tone down the spice from the Zinger patties.

Overall, it was an enjoyable meal but not strikingly different from the original.

Zinger Double Down

Prices start from S$9.85 for a set meal for the original Double Down.

Top photos by Khine Zin Htet.