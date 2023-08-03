S'pore's last kacang puteh seller at Peace Centre moves to Toa Payoh Bus Interchange

Singapore's last kacang puteh seller is now plying his trade at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange.

Third-generation kacang puteh seller, Amirthaalangaram Moorthy, previously operated his business out of a humble pushcart at the entrance of Peace Centre.

He sold crunchy nuts and crackers from a small kiosk.

His family has been selling kacang puteh for over 50 years, and prior to that, were located at Balestier Road.

Permanent location

However, Moorthy's stall faced an uncertain future as Peace Centre underwent an en bloc sale in 2021, and would be undergoing redevelopment.

During this period of limbo, Peace Centre's new management waived his rent for a six-month period.

Fortunately, Moorthy was offered a new and more secure space to sell his kacang puteh.

After learning "that he was uncertain about the future of his traditional business", SBS Transit approached Moorthy in April 2023 to offer him a spot at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said in response to Mothership's queries.

Moorthy now has a specially designed kiosk with decals of a kacang puteh man on the exterior and proper signage.

Additionally, Wu said the space is rent-free.

Moorthy accepted the offer and started his kacang puteh business there on Aug. 1.

Wu added:

"At SBS Transit, we believe in doing good and in serving our community with a heart. For the commuting public, Mr Moorthy, who is the last of the vanishing breed of kachang puteh man, adds colour, interest and vibrancy to our air-conditioned bus interchange and juxtaposes the past with the present."

Moorthy still sells the same wares in the traditional paper cone, and these apparently cost between S$1.50 and S$2.

His kiosk is open daily from 11am to 7pm.

Top photo from Jimmy Lok / FB and Bobcatsysop YK Chan / FB