Back

Joe Biden warns China a ‘ticking time bomb’ because of economic woes

He said ‘when bad folks have problems, they do bad things’.

Belmont Lay | August 11, 2023, 05:49 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

United States president Joe Biden has called China a “ticking time bomb in many cases”, as he pointed to the country's weak growth and economic challenges, Reuters reported.

The U.S. president highlighted China's high unemployment and ageing workforce, saying, “China is in trouble.”

He was speaking at a political fundraiser in Utah on Aug. 10 (U.S. time).

But the full context of his remarks were not clear, according to other U.S. media, which picked up the syndicated story.

“They have got some problems. That’s not good, because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things,” Biden additionally said.

The 80-year-old American leader also said he wanted to have a “rational relationship with China”, declaring, “I don’t want to hurt China, but I’m watching.”

Biden’s remarks came after he previously made other comments at another fundraiser in June when he referred to president Xi Jinping as a “dictator”.

China called the remarks a “political provocation”, The Guardian reported.

However, it has also been noted that Biden is known to be more candid with audiences at fundraisers.

Comments came after China visit

Those comments by Biden came shortly after U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken completed a visit to China aimed at stabilising relations, which Beijing described as being at their lowest point since formal ties were established in 1979.

Biden on Aug. 9 signed an executive order that will prohibit some new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips and AI, according to Reuters.

China said it was “gravely concerned” about the order and reserved the right to take measures.

China's economy is the second largest in the world.

China's economy experiencing deflation

China may be entering an extended period of much slower economic growth with stagnated consumer prices and wages, The Guardian reported.

The country's economy fell into deflation in July.

The consumer price index, the main gauge of inflation, fell 0.3 per cent in July, the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) said.

It had remained flat in June.

Analysts said the data was a clear sign that the Chinese economy was weakening.

This would be bad news for EU companies and economies that are key trading partners with China.

July’s data was China’s first negative inflation reading since early 2021, when prices were weaker as the Covid-19 pandemic hit demand, and pork prices fell.

Top photo via Joe Biden

2 presidential aspirants issue statements in response to writ of election

Gearing up.

August 11, 2023, 05:48 PM

S'porean man, 29, arrested for evading S$330,000 in duties & taxes for 1,946 duty-unpaid cigarette cartons

Court proceedings are ongoing.

August 11, 2023, 04:46 PM

Sri Lanka woman finds human finger inside chocolate bar after trying to chew 'bump'

It was a "fruit and nut" bar.

August 11, 2023, 04:45 PM

What happens if you can't or don't vote in the S'pore Presidential Election 2023 on Sep. 1?

Assuming more than one candidate stands nominated on Nomination Day.

August 11, 2023, 04:30 PM

S'pore Teachers' Day on Sep. 1 moved to Sep. 11 due to Presidential Election polling day

Teachers' Day will now fall on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023.

August 11, 2023, 04:06 PM

S'pore Presidential Election on Sep. 1, Nomination Day on Aug. 22

The deposit required for each nomination is S$40,500.

August 11, 2023, 03:27 PM

M'sia calls time on LGBT+ Swatch watches, anyone owning them faces up to 3 years' jail

The Malaysian government is banning LGBTQ branding on Swatch watches and packaging

August 11, 2023, 03:22 PM

Suede & Manic Street Preachers to co-headline S'pore concert on Nov. 22 at The Star Theatre

1990s all over again.

August 11, 2023, 02:54 PM

Car splits into 2 along CTE slip road: Male passenger, 26, dies, male driver & female passenger sent to hospital

The driver was conscious but the female passenger was unconscious.

August 11, 2023, 02:00 PM

M'sia auxiliary policeman, 29, puts pontianak encounter at 2am on TikTok

He insists it is real.

August 11, 2023, 12:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.