JJ Lin surprises fans by serving up free coffee for 1 hour at Miracle Coffee at MBS

Singaporean Mandopop singer and cafe owner JJ Lin surprised fans by serving up coffee at his pop-up cafe at Marina Bay Sands on National Day.

For one hour between 1pm to 2pm, Lin popped by Miracle Coffee to hand-brew free coffee for his customers.

Free pour-over coffee for one hour

Miracle coffee previously announced on Instagram that it would be serving free pour-over coffee for an hour on National Day as a part of their “National Day Miracle” special giveaway.

For non-coffee aficionados, pour-over coffee is akin to drip coffee, and is usually drunk black. It has a lighter mouthfeel and a more delicate flavour compared to regular black coffee.

Surprise visit from the superstar

However, the real miracle was Lin gracing the occasion with his unannounced appearance.

Miracle coffee posted a live video of the singer behind the bar, in red and white flannel and a beige cap.

Lin was then seen taking a whiff of the coffee grinds, before gingerly pouring them into the V60 coffee drippers.

Focused and hard at work, he then picked up a kettle and started to brew his coffee.

"Hi guys, it's your favourite barista," he joked, addressing another camera

"Free pour-over for everyone," he exclaimed.

He continued to concentrate on the brews, while the camera panned outwards to show his adoring fans filming him and waiting to try the coffee.

Before serving the first cup of coffee, Lin poured a little into a small cup and took a sip for quality control, before pouring the drink into a takeaway container and serving it to his first customer – a lady in a red and white dress.

Throughout the rest of the hour-long event, the singer expertly juggled multiple orders and engaged fans, working deftly beside Miracle coffee employees who assisted him with the task.

"Happy National Day Singapore," he concluded at the end of the live, as he waved goodbye to his fans.

Top photo via Miracle coffee/Instagram