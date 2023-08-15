Back

Ex-Mediacorp actor Jerry Yeo, 37, now a Scoot pilot, flys ex-colleague Darren Lim to Nanjing

Unexpected reunion.

Winnie Li | August 15, 2023, 05:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Even though Singapore is small, it is rare to meet one's former colleague on the streets, let alone on an aircraft they are operating.

However, during his flight to Nanjing on Aug. 12, 2023, local actor Darren Lim was able to reunite with his former colleague from Mediacorp, Jerry Yeo, who is currently working as a pilot for Scoot.

Given the odds of the chance meeting, the 50-year-old took a photo with Yeo before posting about their unexpected reunion on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by darrenlim (@darrenlim72)

In the post, Lim said he was very happy to see Yeo onboard his flight and was glad to know he was a real pilot and not just acting as one.

Lim also told Shin Min Daily News that he hadn't seen Yeo for 15 years, and Yeo happened to walk out of the cabin on Saturday, Aug. 12, after the aircraft had to undergo a delay to replace its tires.

"I was sitting in a front-row seat, and [Yeo] walked up to me immediately to greet and chat with me after seeing me. While we don't usually contact each other from day to day, we follow each other on Facebook, so I knew from quite early on that he had become a pilot," added Lim.

Lim and Yeo had previously worked together on "Baby Bonus", a Mediacorp TV series, in 2009.

Yeo's bio

According to Yeo's LinkedIn profile, he joined Mediacorp as a full-time performing artist in 2008 and spent around seven years there.

One of the most well-known roles Yeo played was Ye Rende from "The Ultimatum", through which he won the Most Unforgettable Villain and was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in Star Awards 2010.

After leaving Mediacorp in 2014, Yeo became a corporate communications officer at Temasek Polytechnic in 2015.

He then joined Scoot and underwent a nine-month training programme in Australia before officially becoming a pilot, Yeo said in an interview with UWeekly.sg.

Yeo is now a First Officer with the budget airline, a position he has held for close to seven years now, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Top images via darrenlim72/Instagram & Jerry Yeo/Facebook

China suspends reporting of youth unemployment data, last recorded at over 20%

The latest in a series of worrying economic news for China.

August 15, 2023, 07:37 PM

Trump faces more criminal charges for allegedly trying to overturn 2020 presidential election vote in Georgia

A state charge, not federal.

August 15, 2023, 07:29 PM

PE2023: Tan Kin Lian wants to discuss with George Goh who should step down if both qualify to run

George Goh said there's no arrangement made between the two of them.

August 15, 2023, 07:26 PM

Comment: Green Wave in M'sia state elections? Yes, but it's the same Green Wave.

Is there a permanent shift among Malaysian voters?

August 15, 2023, 07:02 PM

I got a digital lock for my family & we are never looking back

No more keys.

August 15, 2023, 06:58 PM

Man, 55, arrested for misusing boarding pass to send off girlfriend at Changi Airport transit area

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 15, 2023, 06:44 PM

Lucasfilm to shut down S'pore studio, over 300 staff affected

Execute Order 66.

August 15, 2023, 06:44 PM

Moving to your 1st home? Here’s how to save on energy bills & win up to S$30,000 worth of Courts vouchers

Senoko Energy is offering an exclusive rate and promotions to new homeowners.

August 15, 2023, 06:15 PM

After scoring 132 for PSLE, S’pore woman struggled with confidence through teen years. Here’s how a mentorship programme turned that around.

She never intended to find a mentor, but now looks back on mentorship as a “transformational” experience.

August 15, 2023, 06:00 PM

M'sia-style handmade bee hoon with mixed pork from S$5.80 at Lucky Plaza

They also have outlets at East Coast and Thomson Plaza.

August 15, 2023, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.