ICA receives birthday cake from M'sia Immigration Department at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was treated to a pleasant surprise on National Day.

Johor CIQ expresses hope for a good relationship between both parties

Its Malaysian counterpart, the Department of Immigration presented a cake to commemorate Singapore's birthday.

Official photos posted online showed the deputy chief of immigration at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar giving the deputy commander of Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint, Tong Weijie the cake.

The cake was decorated with motifs of Marina Bay Sands, the Merlion and the Singapore Flyer, in front of the Woodlands Checkpoint building.

The cake was a gift to celebrate Singapore's 58th National Day.

The Immigration Office at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar also expressed hope for a good relationship between the two parties who maintain the safety of the border between both countries.

Crown Prince of Johor wishes Singapore happy National Day

The Immigration Office at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar was not the only Malaysian party that congratulated Singapore on its 58th National Day however.

Well-wishes were also conveyed by the crown prince of Johor Bahru, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, he said, "I truly appreciate Johor's friendship with Singapore and hope Singapore will continue to be peaceful and prosperous."

Top photos via UKK BSI/Facebook