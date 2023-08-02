Japanese Curry Express at Fortune Centre closing down after Aug. 12, 2023

Another affordable food option in the Bugis area will be no more.

Japanese Curry Express in Fortune Centre will be closing permanently from mid-August.

Its last day will be on Aug. 12, 2023, according to a post in the "Can Eat! Hawker Food" Facebook group.

In response to Mothership's queries, the store's owner stated that they were closing because their rent has gone up by 40 per cent.

No-frills eatery

Tucked away on the third floor of Fortune Centre in Bugis, the no-frills eatery has been a popular spot that attracts budget-conscious students and office workers in the area.

Operating since 2013, it serves hearty and comforting Japanese fare, at wallet-friendly prices -- including thick slabs of sashimi.

According to a news article on the shop's Facebook page, the eatery was started by ex-chefs Valen Khoo and Zhuo Jun, who used to ply their trade at a now-defunct Japanese diner in the east.

Initially focusing on curry dishes, they kept prices low by using ingredients, such as American short-grain rice instead of the more expensive Japanese alternative.

According to the store's Google Reviews, some of its standout offerings are the salmon sashimi, curry rice and mango maki.

Modestly priced

Dishes like their pork katsu curry rice, priced at S$8.50, illustrate the generous portions served up by the stall.

A salmon sashimi set, which would set one back S$16, included five large slabs of sashimi.

Other users raved about the Ebi Mango Maki ($13), a combination that pairs fresh mango with fish roe and crispy deep-fried prawn.

Try it before it's gone.

Address: Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Rd, #03-04, Singapore 188979

Opening Hours: 11:30am–1:45pm, 5:30pm–7:45pm (Monday–Saturday), Closed on Sunday

Top image from Google.