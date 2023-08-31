'Safe & delicious': Japan PM Kishida while eating Fukushima sashimi

"This is very good," said Japan's PM Fumio Kishida as he ate sashimi from Fukushima Prefecture. "We had a good time eating this food."

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Kishida and his ministers were filmed eating sashimi made from fish caught off the Fukushima coast.

They were aiming to reassure the public about the safety of Fukushima seafood, after Japan began releasing treated nuclear wastewater into the ocean on Aug. 24.

Fukushima seafood is 'safe and delicious'

In a video filmed by Associated Press, Kishida and his ministers could be seen enjoying sashimi of flounder, octopus and sea bass.

The meal included sashimi caught in the Sanriku Joban aread after the water release, along with vegetables, fruits and a bowl of rice harvested in the same prefecture.

Fukushima is located in Sanriku Joban, a Japanese coastal area.

Kishida said: "Everyone, please show your support for Japan's safe and delicious seafood, including that from Sanriku Joban."

You can watch the full video here:

No local ban on Japanese seafood

In 2011, Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant started leaking radioactive material into the air, soil, and sea, after it was severely damaged by a tsunami and earthquake.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) banned the import of all food items from Fukushima prefecture until Jan. 2020.

This time, SFA announced in a media release that it has not detected any radioactive contaminant in seafood imported from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear wastewater release.

SFA has not announced another ban and is still closely monitoring the current situation.

Reactions in other countries

Concerns of the public health and safety of Fukushima seafood has spread to regional countries as well, including China and South Korea.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-Yeol has been eating Fukushima seafood for this whole week, according to Nikkei Asia.

However, Reuters reported that China has adopted a more aggressive stance by banning "all aquatic products" from Japan.

Top image from @kantei/X.