After 1 year, Indonesian parents perform DNA test & discover their baby was switched at birth

They asked the hospital to take responsibility and for the police to help with the settlement of the case.

Keyla Supharta | August 11, 2023, 11:59 AM

Events

Telegram WhatsappA mother in Indonesia reported that her newborn son had been switched at a hospital in Bogor, West Java.

The mother, Siti Mauliah, said that the switch lasted for a year before it was discovered, CNN Indonesia reported.

The switch

On Jul. 18 2022, Siti gave birth through a cesarean section at a hospital in Bogor. She was still breastfeeding her son on the first day, Siti's attorney, Rusdy Ridho said.

However, on the second day, Siti felt "weird" when she was holding the baby given to her.

Rusdy said Siti already felt "some differences" when she was breastfeeding on the second day.

On the third day after giving birth, a nurse approached Siti and started enquiring her about the baby's name.

At that time, the baby's identification bracelet already did not reflect the right identity.

Hospitals in Indonesia usually give newborn babies identification bracelets containing their father and mother's names to prevent babies from being swapped.

The nurse told Siti that the identification bracelet was wrong as it might have fallen or had been switched with another patient.

When Siti asked for the identification bracelet back the next day, she noticed that she was given a bracelet under the name of a different patient.

At that time, the hospital insisted that only the identification bracelet had been switched.

Conducted a DNA test

Rusdy said Siti had conducted a DNA test to determine whether the baby she brought home was truly her son.

The DNA test results have come out stating that the baby was not her biological son.

"We asked the hospital to take responsibility," Rusdy said. "We [also] tried to bring in the other (affected) party, but they didn't want to do a DNA rest."

They eventually reported the case to Bogor Police's Women and Children Service (PPA) Unit to request for a settlement from the police.

The police acknowledged they had received the report.

Iptu Desi Triana, Head of Public Relations of the Bogor Police said that the case is still in the process of investigation.

Top image via Fé Ngô/Unsplash.

