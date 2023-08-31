ICA S'pore gifts M'sia Immigration Department birthday cake for 66th Merdeka Day

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was previously treated to a birthday cake on National Day from their Malaysian counterparts.

This time, it was Singapore's turn to return the favour.

Birthday cake

As per annual tradition, commanders from Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoint presented custom-printed (pun intended) cakes to Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Sultan Abu Bakar complex officers respectively.

The cake was in commemoration of Malaysia's 66th Merdeka Day, ICA revealed in an Aug. 31 Facebook post.

The sweet treat bears some similarity to the cake Malaysia's Department of Immigration previously gave to the ICA, with coloured piping on the side, and fondant depicting the country's flag and iconic structures — in this case, Malaysia's Petronas Towers.

"We look forward to continuing strong partnership with our Malaysian counterparts to facilitate trade and safe travels at the land borders," ICA shared.

