H&M flagship store reopens at Orchard Road, launches new home brand

After five months, the newly revamped and upgraded H&M flagship store reopened at Orchard Building on Aug. 24, 2023.

The fashion brand officially launched its home brand, H&M Home, at the flagship store.

It will also feature the first-of-its-kind store facade in Southeast Asia made of i-Mesh textile.

Launch of H&M Home

H&M officially launched its H&M Home brand, offering customers an array of living, dining, bath, bedroom and children's accessories in various styles.

H&M Home will be at a dedicated section on the store's first floor with its own separate entrance.

It can also be accessed through the Ladies' section.

Updated interior and exterior

The flagship store's interior was revamped and updated to create a more inviting, warm and modern atmosphere with soft colours in the background and sharper floor fixtures.

In addition, digital screens were installed across the store in various sizes to create a more progressive mood.

Open lounge areas are set up to serve as resting areas for customers who want to put their feet up.

Customers at the newly reopened store can scan the QR codes on posters in the store and garment collecting box, leading them to an Alternate Reality where they can learn about H&M's garment collecting program and play games to become a recycling hero.

The storefront is made entirely from i-Mesh textile, a sustainable and customisable textile made of high-performance fibers.

The i-Mesh creates zero waste as it is produced exactly in the shape and pattern required, unlike conventional fabrics, which generate substantial amounts of waste during the process of converting fabric into a panel.

Top photos via H&M