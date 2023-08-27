Back

H&M flagship store reopens at Orchard Road, launches new home brand

Nice.

Hannah Martens | August 27, 2023, 09:08 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After five months, the newly revamped and upgraded H&M flagship store reopened at Orchard Building on Aug. 24, 2023.

The fashion brand officially launched its home brand, H&M Home, at the flagship store.

It will also feature the first-of-its-kind store facade in Southeast Asia made of i-Mesh textile.

Launch of H&M Home

H&M officially launched its H&M Home brand, offering customers an array of living, dining, bath, bedroom and children's accessories in various styles.

Photo via H&M

Photo via H&M

Photo via H&M

Photo via H&M

Photo via H&M

H&M Home will be at a dedicated section on the store's first floor with its own separate entrance.

It can also be accessed through the Ladies' section.

Photo via H&M

Updated interior and exterior

The flagship store's interior was revamped and updated to create a more inviting, warm and modern atmosphere with soft colours in the background and sharper floor fixtures.

In addition, digital screens were installed across the store in various sizes to create a more progressive mood.

Open lounge areas are set up to serve as resting areas for customers who want to put their feet up.

Photo via H&M

Customers at the newly reopened store can scan the QR codes on posters in the store and garment collecting box, leading them to an Alternate Reality where they can learn about H&M's garment collecting program and play games to become a recycling hero.

The storefront is made entirely from i-Mesh textile, a sustainable and customisable textile made of high-performance fibers.

The i-Mesh creates zero waste as it is produced exactly in the shape and pattern required, unlike conventional fabrics, which generate substantial amounts of waste during the process of converting fabric into a panel.

Photo via H&M

Top photos via H&M

Allegations of discrimination dealt with seriously, but look at statistics, not generalities: Shanmugam

Shanmugam discussed racial discrimination in Singapore, and what MHA is doing to prevent it within the ranks.

August 27, 2023, 07:30 AM

Tharman shares how he's been inspired by Taylor Swift, emphasises importance of 'not dancing alone'

He also shared who his favourite local artiste is.

August 26, 2023, 11:06 PM

Tan Kin Lian: I hope PM Lee gives me respect as President 'because I'm older' & 'might be wiser too'

Tan also addressed why he did not participate in the General Elections.

August 26, 2023, 10:51 PM

Ng Kok Song: 'People of S'pore must wake up' in 2023 that presidency must be non-partisan

Ng talked about how things have changed since the elected presidency was introduced in the 1990s.

August 26, 2023, 10:01 PM

What you can get at George Goh's 'pay as you wish' charity sale on Aug. 26 & 27

For the memories.

August 26, 2023, 07:59 PM

S'pore showed 'absolute zero tolerance' in alleged corruption case, 'very different standard' from other countries: Shanmugam

He said the key takeaway to these cases is how has it been handled.

August 26, 2023, 07:42 PM

George Goh thanks supporters, urges businessmen to help the needy at charity sale

All proceeds from the sale are going to charity organisation Secondmeal.

August 26, 2023, 06:46 PM

Make trade & investment within Asean less restrictive: Lawrence Wong

He was sharing a reflection after discussions with fellow Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors on Aug. 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

August 26, 2023, 06:23 PM

Spain football president kisses World Cup-winning player without her consent, refuses to resign amid controversy

FIFA's disciplinary committee has also opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales.

August 26, 2023, 04:54 PM

Muis finds forged halal certificates in 2 eateries, reports matter to police

The halal certificates bore the signature of the previous Mufti who retired in 2020.

August 26, 2023, 04:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.