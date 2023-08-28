Big Bang's Taeyang, ex-IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi to perform at K-pop music festival in S'pore on Nov. 12

This year's HallyuPopFest Singapore is taking place on Nov. 12, 2023.

The K-pop music festival is set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The music festival has announced its lineup of five acts including Big Bang's Taeyang, Kep1er, SF9, former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi and DKZ.

Tickets to the event will go on sale from 10am on Aug. 31 via:

Ticketmaster's website

SingPost hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Top image from @__youngbae__ on Instagram and courtesy of HallyuPopFest.