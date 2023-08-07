Back

Tampines coffee shop glass cup suddenly shatters causing injuries, patrons claim staff said 'not my business'

The patrons were more infuriated at the alleged lack of empathy than the cup shattering.

Gawain Pek | August 07, 2023, 06:22 PM

Events

A coffee shop patron and his mother were left with cuts after the glass cup containing hot Milo suddenly shattered.

Glass shards "embedded" into arms and feet

In his Aug. 7 post on Facebook group "Complaint Singapore", Tan Kee Boon recounted the visit to Chang Cheng Mee Wah coffee shop, located at Block 802 Tampines Avenue 4 on Saturday (Aug. 6).

Based on his account, Tan patronised the coffee shop with his mother and father.

The group of three ordered some drinks, one of which was a cup of hot Milo.

The meal then turned into a nightmare.

"[The] glass containing hot milo, suddenly burst in front of us," Tan wrote.

"The glass shattered all around us, and some glass shards were embedded into my mother's arms and feet. I myself had a few small cuts," Tan added.

With glass shards of all sizes scattered around the dining area, they were unable to continue with the meal.

Image via Tan Kee Boon/Facebook.

Patron claimed staff lacked empathy

For Tan, what was most shocking was not the sudden fragmentation of the glass cup.

Instead, it was the attitude displayed by the drinks stall staff in the aftermath of the incident.

"Not only did none of the workers at the drink stall come forward to aid us, but dismissed my father when he approached staffs (sic) for assistance," Tan claimed.

Tan added that one of the staff told his father that it was none of the staff's business, and told them to look for someone else.

The family of three were willing to let things go with an apology, recognising that the staff were just doing their jobs.

However, the "lack of empathy" made them "furious".

"It seemed nobody was concerned, and only concerned for themselves," the patron commented.

In his post, Tan entertained scenarios where things could have been much worse, such as if the cup "exploded" while his mother was drinking from it, or if the glass shards entered their eyes.

He also questioned the condition and usability of the glass cups.

In light of the way things transpired, Tan wrote that he believes there should be "some sort of compensation and apology provided" to him and his family.

"This was an awful experience for us," he concluded.

Mothership has reached out to Tan for more information, as well as Chang Cheng Mee Wah for comments.

Top image via Tan Kee Boon/Facebook, Liaw Khee Kian/Google Maps

