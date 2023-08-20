Back

M'sia ambulance rescues ginger cat found near Shah Alam plane crash site

Fasiha Nazren | August 20, 2023, 04:31 PM

A ginger cat was rescued near the plane crash site at Elmina, Shah Alam in Malaysia.

In an Instagram post by veterinarian Zul Erwan from Aug. 19, he shared that the feline was rescued by the Malaysia Ministry of Health (KKM) ambulance team.

Oyen — as the ginger cat is now affectionately called — was brought home temporarily and taken care of by one of the ambulance team members before it was brought to the vet clinic.

Photo from @zulerwan on Instagram.

It was still in a state of shock when it was first brought to the clinic.

15cm wound

Speaking to Harian Metro, Zul said that Oyen sustained a wound measuring 15cm from its rib to the lower abdomen.

It also sustained a sprain on its front right leg.

Fortunately, the wound is not too serious and there are no burn scars.

In an update on Aug. 20, Zul thanked the comment section for their well wishes.

He added that Oyen is in stable condition and has been eating non-stop.

The cat is currently under observation.

Zul said: "For the time being, Oyen will stay at the clinic until it is fully recovered. Zul Erwan Cat House (vet clinic's name) will pay for Oyen's medical expenses."

Plane crash on Aug. 17

An aircraft crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam in Malaysia while en route to Subang Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang on Aug. 17.

The plane crash resulted in the deaths of 10 people, including eight people on board the aircraft and two motorists.

Top image from @zulerwan on Instagram.

