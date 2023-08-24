Back

Giant having clearance sale for over 1,000 items, deals as low as S$1

Nice.

Daniel Seow | August 24, 2023, 07:28 PM

Events

Bargain hunters rejoice.

Giant Singapore will be having a clearance sale from Aug. 24, 2023, with up to 95 per cent off on selected items.

These include a variety of over 1,000 products, ranging from electronics to household items, with deals as low as S$1.

The clearance sale will be taking place at five Giant stores:

  • Tampines Hypermarket

  • IMM

  • Sembawang Shopping Centre

  • Loyang Point

  • Pioneer Mall

Deals as low as S$1

All items will be offered at one of these six price points — S$1, S$2, S$5, S$10, S$20, and S$40.

These are examples of items that shoppers can look out for:

S$1:

Basic T-shirt (S$1). Image from Giant on Facebook.

Seat cushions (S$1). Image from Giant on Facebook.

Electronic kitchen scale (S$1). Image from Giant on Facebook.

Food storage containers - assorted sizes (S$1). Image from Giant on Facebook.

S$5:

Nerf X-Shot toys (S$5). Image from Giant on Facebook.

Bedsheet set (S$5). Image from Giant on Facebook.

S$10:

Flat Mop with Bucket (S$10). Image from Giant on Facebook.

New items will be added weekly.

Shoppers can visit Giant Singapore’s Facebook page to find out about the latest items on sale, while stocks last.

Top image from Giant Singapore on Facebook.

