Giant having clearance sale for over 1,000 items, deals as low as S$1

Bargain hunters rejoice.

Giant Singapore will be having a clearance sale from Aug. 24, 2023, with up to 95 per cent off on selected items.

These include a variety of over 1,000 products, ranging from electronics to household items, with deals as low as S$1.

The clearance sale will be taking place at five Giant stores:

Tampines Hypermarket

IMM

Sembawang Shopping Centre

Loyang Point

Pioneer Mall

Deals as low as S$1

All items will be offered at one of these six price points — S$1, S$2, S$5, S$10, S$20, and S$40.

These are examples of items that shoppers can look out for:

S$1:

S$5:

S$10:

New items will be added weekly.

Shoppers can visit Giant Singapore’s Facebook page to find out about the latest items on sale, while stocks last.

Top image from Giant Singapore on Facebook.