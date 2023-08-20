Back

Geylang Serai Market & Joo Chiat Complex to undergo renovation work, will complete in 2024: PM Lee

Getting an upgrade.

Syahindah Ishak | August 20, 2023, 07:04 PM

The Geylang Serai district will continue to see more renovations and upgrading work, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech in Malay on Sunday (Aug. 20).

PM Lee had previously announced the Geylang Serai Cultural Belt (GSCB) project to celebrate the history, culture, and heritage of the Malay community in Singapore.

Some parts of the project have already been completed, such as Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS), where various Malay cultural activities are held.

PM Lee said that since WGS' opening, it has attracted millions of visitors, both physical and virtual.

Image via Wisma Geylang Serai.

In 2022, the new Anjung@WGS was officially opened, becoming a hub for sports and community activities.

It has hosted over 100,000 participants and visitors since its opening.

Upgrading work in Geylang Serai district

With the completion of WGS and Anjung, a new district has begun to "take shape", said PM Lee.

At the junction of Geylang Road and Joo Chiat Road, an archway inspired by the attap roofs of traditional Malay houses will be built.

Screenshot via video from Digital Mirage and Prime Minister’s Office.

Renovation work on Geylang Serai Market will also soon begin.

The renovation will transform the market's external facade as well as the surrounding area, explained PM Lee. The walkways and public spaces will also be improved.

Over at Joo Chiat Complex (JCC), there will be a new glass canopy at the main entrance.

The space below it, the Festive Plaza, will be used as an event space.

Public spaces surrounding JCC will also be upgraded.

These upgrading work will be completed in 2024, PM Lee said.

"On the outside, the GSCB makeover showcases the beauty and richness of our Malay cultural heritage. But on the inside, it reflects our Malay community’s re-energised spirit, and its readiness to face the future with confidence."

Exhibition at National Museum

In his speech, PM Lee also talked about a new exhibition at the National Museum called 'Semangat yang Baru: Forging a New Singapore Spirit'.

Image via Ministry of Communications and Information.

Said PM Lee:

"Please visit the exhibition. Feel for yourself and reflect on the 'semangat yang baru'.

We too need the same reinvigorated spirit to take Singapore forward further. We will face various complex challenges in the years to come and we want to implement various new plans. But with the same confidence and values our forefathers displayed, I am confident we can make our aspirations a reality."

Top images via Ministry of Communications and Information & Prime Minister’s Office.

