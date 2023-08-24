Back

10-person fight outside Geylang club spills onto road, police arrest 4 men, aged 23-24

Over a previous dispute.

Paul Rin | August 24, 2023, 03:57 PM

The police arrested four men, aged 23 to 24, for their involvement in a fight outside a Geylang club on Aug. 21.

Man threw garbage at woman

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fight in the wee hours of the morning involved a group of 10 men and women who were behaving rowdily outside a club.

A woman came out of the club and allegedly pushed one of two men who were arguing, telling them to "go home".

The man who was pushed picked up a piece of trash on top of a rubbish bin and threw it at the woman.

However, the piece of rubbish landed on another man instead.

A tussle broke out between several of the men, leading to a fight that reportedly saw 10 people get involved, and attracted around 30 onlookers.

An employee from the club, who tried to break up the fight, also ended up embroiled in the brawl as well, according to a Shin Min source.

Another man tried to resolve the conflict by asking everyone to leave matters to the police, while also reminding them of the surveillance cameras installed.

CCTVs recorded fight

The club has surveillance cameras installed as rowdy behaviour outside the establishment has been a frequent occurrence.

Footage of the brawl showed several men charging and throwing punches at one another.

Photo from Shinmin Daily News.

The fight also spilled onto the road, which had vehicles passing by at the time.

At one point, one man tackled another to the ground on the road.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News.

A police statement said they were alerted to the incident at 1:44am.

While several of the offenders were said to have fled before the police arrived, with the aid of images from surveillance and police cameras, the authorities were able to establish the identities of the parties involved in the fight:

Preliminary investigations revealed that, a 23-year-old man together with two other men, aged 23 and 24, allegedly confronted another 23-year-old man whom he had a previous dispute with, the police said.

During the confrontation, a fight broke out between them and two men suffered minor injuries.

The four men were charged in court on Aug. 24 with committing affray.

The offence carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Top photos from Shin Min Daily News Facebook and Singapore Incidents Instagram.

