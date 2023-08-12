Get a free ice cream croissant if you swirl at least 10cm of soft serve at Swish Rolls in Bukit Timah

Swish Rolls in Bukit Timah is having an ice cream swirl challenge from now to Aug. 31.

The challenge

The store is inviting customers to come down and try their hand at swirling ice cream onto their house-made sea salt croissant.

The challenge is actually deceptively simple.

You have 10 seconds to try and swirl a 10cm-tall soft serve on the croissant.

If you succeeed, the entire thing, which costs S$5.80, is free of charge.

Here are our colleagues attempting the challenge:

The challenge runs until Aug. 31 and is limited to 20 winners daily.

Swish Rolls

Location: Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Rd, 01-02B, S259760

Opening hours: Daily, 8:30am to 6pm

Top images via mothership.nova/Instagram.