George Goh hauls 3 binders of docs he claims contains years of ‘hard work’ for eligibility forms submission

He was accompanied by his wife and supporters.

Paul Rin | August 04, 2023, 03:18 PM

Presidential hopeful George Goh submitted his presidential election eligibility forms to the Elections Department (ELD) at around 10am on Aug. 4.

Before he even arrived, a crowd of his supporters, many dressed in red, were already waiting outside the ELD’s building at Novena Rise. Some were friends and family, others former colleagues.

When he arrived, many were chanting, “George Goh, Go Go Go!”

Accompanied by his wife, Lysa, Goh carried with him three red binders, each filled thick documents.

Goh’s eligibility to run for President is up for the Presidential Elections Committee to decide, as he does not automatically qualify under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Speaking to the media and his supporters, Goh said the “three volumes” of documents were close to his heart and the culmination of years of “hard work”.

At 2pm on the same day, Goh also held a press conference where some of his supporters spoke about their experience with Goh.

However, he clarified that these are not his assenters.

All photos and footage from Paul Rin

