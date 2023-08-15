George Goh unveils campaign slogan, intends to provide 'annual report card' if he becomes president

Presidential hopeful George Goh has unveiled his slogan for his campaign: One chance for change.

All of Singapore's presidents have been from the political and public sector since 1992

Speaking at BISOUX cafe at the GR.ID Singapore mall, Goh said that none of Singapore's presidents thus far have been from the private sector since the office of the elected presidency came into being in 1992.

Explaining why this is so, Goh said in a press statement that the rules are so "onerous" that few citizens can qualify for President.

"In Singapore, there also exists a perception that running against an establishment candidate with the backing of a formidable machinery is either a lost cause or a black mark on your future," the statement added.

As such, his candidacy is the "only chance in 30 years" to have a president who is from the private sector, and for citizens to vote in someone outside of the "political circle" who can say no when needed and without baggage, he said.

Goh also emphasised his status of independence by highlighting his lack of participation in any political party, his absence of involvement in grassroots activities, and the fact that he has not received any funding from Singapore's sovereign funds.

What are his plans if he gets elected as President?

To make the Presidency more transparent

On his plans if he should become President, Goh said he will introduce an annual report card containing all his activities and decisions made in the year, including bills he signed off on, speeches he made and funds he raised.

Here, Goh explained that not much is known about the Council of Presidential Advisors (CPA), questioning the frequency of their meetings with the President and the type of issues that they meet over.

Goh also voiced his intention to make the process of approving key appointments in the public sector more transparent, claiming that little is known about the President's decisions in this area.

According to the Istana, it is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA when exercising the discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment-related matters.

To raise S$1 billion for small charities and welfare organisations

Goh also highlighted his intention to enlarge the scope and deepen the impact of the President’s Challenge by using his philanthropic experience, business network and the status of the office to raise S$1billion if elected.

This money will go to welfare organisations and small charities which are less recognised, and will be done through the means of establishing a fund and using the interest for funding so that it is sustainable, he added.

Already started preparing materials for campaign even though he has not received Certificate of Eligibility

When asked if he had already started preparing materials even though he had yet to receive the Certificate of Eligibility (COE), Goh replied in the affirmative.

"You must have confidence in yourself...Don't wait," he said.

"You cannot wait till the last day, maybe 21st (August), they (Presidential Elections Committee) say COE will be given to you. No, you can't wait. Get ready."

He drew an analogy with buying insurance, adding that preparing materials is not something that should be thought about.

"Everything (the materials) is in the warehouse," he said.

When asked about engagement, Goh said his personal relations team had done a "wonderful job" in preparing for the next 18 days and that he also had faith in both the PEC and the Elections Department for his eligibility.

In calling on young people not to give up, he added, "This is the hope and strength I want to bring to the Presidency."

Top photo by Matthias Ang