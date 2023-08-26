Back

George Goh thanks supporters, urges businessmen to help the needy at charity sale

All proceeds from the sale are going to charity organisation Secondmeal.

Tan Min-Wei | August 26, 2023, 06:46 PM

Former presidential aspirant George Goh is going on holiday before taking on next moves, he said at the charity sale of his unused campaign material in Joo Chiat on Aug. 26.

Autographs and memorabilia

While visiting the event, where he met with supporters and gave out autographs, he gave brief remarks in English and Mandarin.

Image via Lee Wei Lin

He started by thanking journalists from the mainstream and online media, the podcasts that that he had participated in, as well as the influencers and friends who supported him over the last few months, saying that he wanted to thank everyone.

Image via Lee Wei Lin

He then said he was glad to be holding the event for a good cause.

All the proceeds from the sale of his campaign items would be donated to Secondmeal, a charity that serves the vulnerable and needy by allowing them to redeem free meals at various hawker centres through donations from the public.

Goh said he hoped that more would come forward to help the needy, especially seniors, and that he encouraged more enterprises and individual businessmen to do more Corporate Social Responsibility work to "help the nation".

Candidacy

Goh declared his intention to run for president in June 2023.

Goh, who is the founder of Harvey Norman Ossia, positioned himself as the only "truly independent" candidate, saying that he had no connection to either the government or any political party.

But on Aug. 18, it was revealed that Goh was not amongst the three candidates who had been qualified by the Presidential Elections Committee, something that he described as "shocking news for Singapore".

His poster also revealed what his candidate election symbol would have been: a lit torch with a key as its base.

Image via Lee Wei Lin

Holidays and English lessons

Goh also shared his personal plans while visiting the sale, saying that he would be going to London in September in order to accompany his youngest daughter, who was starting university in London.

After which he and his wife intended to take a holiday, saying that he would be traveling to Lake Como in Italy, where he would go truffle hunting.

But when he came back, his intention was to study, particularly to improve his English.

Speaking in Mandarin, he again emphasised his gratefulness to those who had supported him, as well as his encouragement for people to spend more time engaged in charitable work.

