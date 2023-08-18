Back

Suntec Convention Centre gender-neutral toilet for event on Aug 16-19

Some people were not too happy about it.

Julia Yee | August 18, 2023, 12:03 PM

A gender-neutral toilet has popped up at Suntec Convention Centre.

The sight of it has sparked mixed reactions online — some voicing their approval, but many seemingly expressing disdain.

Gender-neutral toilet

Pictures circulating online revealed the entrance of the restroom, showing a sign for the usual male and female toilets pointing to the left, with the one for the gender-neutral restroom pointing to the right.

The sign further states that the toilet may be used by any person "regardless of gender identity or expression".

Photo via @sgfollowsall/Instagram.

Suntec told Mothership that this one gender-neutral toilet has been designated by the mall on its third level, at the request of the event organiser of Wikimania.

The toilet is temporary and will be at the convention centre for the duration of the event, from Aug. 16 to 19.

The request to have a gender-neutral restroom is reflective of Wikimania's championing of inclusivity.

Its event organisers have also prepared a scent-free room for people who have sensitivities or allergies to scents and a quiet room for those who get overwhelmed by crowds.

Backlash

The presence of the gender-neutral toilet appeared to have been panned by some online.

A passer-by who snapped a photo of the toilet posted it on Facebook, captioning it, "Singapore has gone crazy," with commenters echoing her sentiments.

Comment on Facebook post.

On Instagram, a flood of negative comments surfaced, some calling the restroom a "handicapped" toilet and others voicing concern over the misuse of the toilet — a popular point of debate used to counter the idea of gender-neutral toilets.

Comment on Instagram post.

For a smaller group of people, however, the gender-neutral space was a welcomed sight.

Comment on Instagram post.

Top image via @sgfollowsall/Instagram and Suntec Singapore

