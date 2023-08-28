Even if you're not from a political party, you might owe your position to a minister: Tharman

The three presidential candidates, Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian, took part in their first and only live presidential forum during the 2023 presidential election on the night of Aug. 28.

During the forum hosted by Mediacorp and broadcast live on CNA, the first question put to the candidates was about what experience and expertise they possessed that made them the "most qualified candidate" to be President.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam said,

"Respectfully, none of them brings the breadth and depth of experience that I have, which I'll bring to the presidency."

Tharman thinks the other candidates don't have what he has

Tharman said while he respected the candidates for bringing their "distinct strengths, and reputations and life stories", he doesn't think they have what he could bring to the table.

He said he has the experience of "flying the Singapore flag high" internationally across a wide range of topics and knew "everything to do with the reserves".

"Put quite simply. I know the whole system of safeguarding and using reserves inside out", he said in terms of his depth of experience, adding that "no one can fool me".

During the global financial crisis in 2008, Tharman was the finance minister who proposed a draw of S$4.9 billion from the past reserves to fund a jobs credit scheme and a scheme to encourage banks to lend money to businesses.

Tharman pointed out that his experience as Finance Minister of nine years, not "just that of GIC or the investment entities", meant he knew about not only the "management" and "investment" of the reserves but also the "safeguarding" and "use" of the reserves.

He said his experience as Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister were also invaluable in dealing with several crises.

Tharman added that he has a "real track record" of being on the ground to unite people, build community spirit, create second chances and give hope to people.

People should avoid "simple labels"

On whether candidates being linked to the government or political parties would politicise the election and affect their presidential work, Tharman said people should "avoid simple labels" but assess each candidate as "individuals" and assess their character.

"Whether they have the spine, whether they have a track record, whether they will be able to keep the trust of the people who are electing them," he explained.

He said that if people went by the "label" of whether they have been a political party member, many past Presidents and Presidential candidates would have been ruled out.

He cited the late President Ong Teng Cheong, former President Tony Tan and former Presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock, all former People's Action Party (PAP) members, as examples.

People might have owed their positions to ministers: Tharman

Tharman then asked people to "think about it", that someone who "may not be a member of a political party" but, like "senior civil servants", have "owed their positions" to their bosses "who were ministers in the government of the day".

He said that this will include top civil servants and presidential candidates in the public sector track.

Ng applied to be a candidate under the public sector deliberative track, while Tharman submitted his bid under the public sector service track. Former President and Singapore's longest serving President S R Nathan was a top civil servant.

"Are they obligated to their bosses because of that? Not necessarily. It depends on the individual", he said.

He then raised another example of private companies, such as construction companies that depend on government contracts or "a fund management company that depends on government monies".

"Does that make you not independent? Not necessarily." he asked, adding that he felt people should "avoid the simple labels" and "make this a contest between individuals".

"With me, what you see is what you get"

During his closing speech, Tharman said,

“But let me finally say, my life is an open book. I've been serving Singapore my entire life through public service and even before that. No surprises with me. You will not get surprises with me. What you see is what you get.”

