Fire breaks out at Ghim Moh Link flat, large smoke fumes engulf block

Residents in the vicinity reported a strong smell of smoke.

Julia Yee | August 16, 2023, 12:29 PM

A fire broke out at Block 28 in Ghim Moh Link on the morning of Aug. 16.

Pictures of the incident showed flames and thick smoke fumes coming out of one of the block's upper floor apartments.

Photo via Mothership reader.

A Mothership reader who lives nearby observed that the fire had grown bigger over time, appearing to melt the windows and causing the acrid smell of smoke to blanket the area.

At around 8:25am, Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher de Souza posted on Facebook, informing the public that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had arrived at the scene.

All are okay: De Souza

De Souza posted a subsequent update saying that he had met with the affected family and neighbours, and that they were all "okay" except for one family member who was recovering from smoke inhalation.

The MP commended the SCDF for acting "swiftly" to bring the fire under control.

"Very prompt and professional. They were working hard at dampening down the unit when I visited," he wrote.

De Souza added that he'll be working closely with the Housing Development Board to see how they can help the families with alternative accommodation as their homes are being repaired.

SCDF statement

At around 12pm, SCDF posted a statement detailing the incident.

SCDF said that they had been alerted to the fire at around 7:35am.

When they arrived on site, they found that the fire had "engulfed" an entire unit on the 36th floor of the block.

An occupant from the apartment had already evacuated the house.

Police evacuated about 60 other residents from the block and SCDF firefighters from Clementi Fire Station and Alexandra Fire Station extinguished the fire with two water jets.

Two people were sent to the National University Hospital, one suffering from smoke inhalation and another having sustained minor cuts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top images via Mothership reader and Shin Min Daily News 

