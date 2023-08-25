Fatburger & Buttrmilk closing all outlets in S'pore

Fast food franchises Fatburger and Buttrmilk are closing all their outlets in Singapore, as their operator, Deelish Brands, is shutting down.

Deelish Brands, a franchise management company, operated a portfolio of halal restaurants in Singapore.

This included franchises such as 800 Degrees, Fatburger & Buffalo's and Blimpie, as well as original concept Buttrmilk, known for its waffle and fried chicken.

The popular American-based burger joint had three outlets locally, while Buttrmilk operated eight outlets.

Customers with unused credits will be refunded: Deelish Brands CEO

Deelish Brands chief executive Mohamed "Moe" Ibrahim told The Straits Times that the group will be winding down the company "on an orderly basis to benefit all stakeholders".

As for customers with unused credits from the company’s loyalty programme, they can reach out via the WhatsApp hotline, and they will be refunded, he said.

He stated that the amount of unused credits is equivalent to a few hundred dollars, and that a few people are holding on to the funds for that.

Too soon

A frequent customer told ST that Buttrmilk, Fatburger and 800 Degrees outlets at KINEX mall had closed without any prior notice.

While some of the respective websites are still up, orders can no longer be placed.

Deelish Brands' website and social media pages are also no longer active.

Deelish Brands, founded in 2017, was recognised as one of Singapore's Fastest Moving Companies by SME100 in 2022.

Top image from Deon Lim on Google / Peter Lin on Google.