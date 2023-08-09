S'pore air force scrambles a pair of F-16 jets on National Day in response to helicopter

Two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 jets were scrambled at around 12:40pm on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9, in response to a civilian helicopter, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in response to Mothership's queries.

"Preliminary checks indicate that the helicopter is of a civilian type and registered to a foreign company," the statement added.

"After ensuring that our security was not compromised, the F-16s were subsequently stood down."

MINDEF and CAAS added that operations at Changi were affected between 12:50pm and 13:28pm.

A total of nine arrival flights and 11 departure flights experienced some delay.

Chatter online indicated that fighter jets had been scrambled in response to a "Malaysian-registered helicopter" entering airspace off Changi Airport, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.

The F-16s were said to have been scrambled from Tengah Airbase in the west of Singapore and that the Malaysia-registered aircraft was a civilian AS350 or Squirrel helicopter.

Those on the ground in the west claimed to have heard the sonic boom generated by the scrambling of F-16s.

A scramble of RSAF F-16s from Tengah Airbase ongoing in Singapore over a suspected intrusion of a Malaysian-registered civilian AS350. Worth noting that today is Singapore’s National Day so there is some sensitivity. Flight path of the Squrriel does look questionable. pic.twitter.com/cCZGoiAZFI — Roy Choo (@RXRoy) August 9, 2023

Top photos via RSAF & @RXRoy Twitter