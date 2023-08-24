F1 night race: Road closures at Marina Centre & Padang area for 7 days from Sep. 13, 2023

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 will take place between Sep. 15 and 17, 2023 around the Marina Centre and Padang area.

Road closures will be required to facilitate preparations and will take place over seven days from Sep. 13.

Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are strongly encouraged to take public transport to get to the Marina Centre and Padang areas between Sep. 13 and 19.

Affected roads will close from 12:01am, Sep. 13 for the set-up of race infrastructure and all roads will be fully-accessible by 5:30am, Sep. 19, 2023.

To allow for traffic access as soon as possible, race organisers will adopt a phased approach and progressively re-open affected roads after the race.

To facilitate morning and evening peak hour traffic, the following road corridors will be opened at selected hours during the road closure period:

Sep. 13 & 14, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Orchard Road • Collyer Quay >> St Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Towards Shenton Way • Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/ Stamford Road

Towards Marina Boulevard • Republic Boulevard >> Raffles Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Sep. 15, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Orchard Road • Collyer Quay >> St. Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Towards Shenton Way • Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/ Stamford Road

Sep. 18, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Shenton Way

• Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

• Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Towards ECP (Changi Airport) • Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard

Towards Marina Boulevard • Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Sep. 18, from 5pm to 8:30pm

Towards Shenton Way

• Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/ Stamford Road

• Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Towards Orchard Road • Esplanade Drive >> Nicoll Highway/ Stamford Road

Towards ECP (Changi Airport)

• Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard

• Bayfront Avenue >> Temasek Avenue >> Raffles Boulevard

Towards Marina Boulevard • Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

MRT train service hours extended on race days

MRT train service hours will be extended on race days between Sep. 15 and 17.

Train services will be available at City Hall MRT station till 12:45am on Sep. 15, 12:30am on Sep. 16, and 12:45am on Sep. 17.

The operating hours for selected connecting bus services serving MRT stations will also be extended to match the last train services.

Taxis or private hire cars are also available as additional travel options.

On race days, Sep. 16 and 17, motorists can still access the Marina Centre area via a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard, except for buses and vehicles with W, X, Y plates, from 12am to 1pm.

Taxis and motorcycles will also be able to use the single-lane access at all times, except during the hours when the races are ongoing.

