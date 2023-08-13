'You cry a lot now, but we love your voice': Taiwanese singer Eric Chou pens open letter to 1st child

Taiwanese singer Eric Chou, 28, announced the birth of his first child by sharing an open letter to his baby girl on Aug. 13.

His partner is former newscaster Dacie Chao, 34.

The singer called the birth the "most wonderful thing that has happened to" him and his wife.

He wrote:

"We are completely utterly in love with you, our baby daughter. I love singing to you every morning, and mommy loves to stare at you. We surrender to your every move, and remember your every touch. You cry a lot now, but we love your voice. So keep crying, keep smiling and we will be there for you every step of the way."

Chou confirmed that he was engaged last October.

While he has not publicly spoken about his wedding, he called Chao "the most amazing wife" in a March Instagram post.

Top photos from Eric Chou's Instagram