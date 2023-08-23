Back

Security situation 'ongoing' at Environment Building along Scotts Road: Grace Fu

It was reported that the situation arose due to a suspected bomb threat.

Gawain Pek | August 23, 2023, 02:22 PM

Events

A "security situation" is ongoing at the Environment Building at 40 Scotts Road, the location of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who is currently away attending Asean meetings in Vientiane, Laos, wrote about the situation in a Facebook post on Aug. 23.

According to the post, the police worked with security officers on the premises for "preliminary checks" and no threat items were found.

Fu added:

"I’m monitoring the developments closely from here and am in constant contact with my colleagues. I would like to assure all staff and stakeholders at the Environment Building that their safety is our priority."

Suspected bomb threat: Lianhe Zaobao

According to Singapore Chinese-language media Lianhe Zaobao, which received a tip-off from its readers, the Environment Building was placed under lockdown on Aug. 23 morning due to a suspected bomb threat.

Personnel were evacuated from the building before it entered a state of lockdown, Zaobao reported.

Signages were also put up informing about the ongoing emergency situation and that the building was under lockdown.

According to the Zaobao, Fu's post came four hours after the incident first took place.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force and MSE for more information.

Top image via Leonard Chia/Google Maps, Lianhe Zaobao

