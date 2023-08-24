ELD apologises after 9,354 Tanjong Pagar GRC voters received 2 poll cards with different serial numbers

The Elections Department (ELD) apologised after some voters of Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) received two poll cards with different voter's serial numbers (VSNs), said the ELD in an Aug. 24 statement.

According to ELD, the mistake occurred after the printer, Toppan, had erroneously sent out test prints of the poll cards together with the correct poll cards to a total of 4,803 households, or 9,822 voters, from Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Amongst these voters, 9,354 of them received two poll cards with different VSNs, and 468 of them received two poll cards with identical information.

The affected voters are assigned to vote at St. Margaret's School, Tanglin Community Centre, Farrer Park Primary School, and Delta Sports Hall polling stations within Tanjong Pagar GRC.

ELD said it is currently in the process of reaching out to affected voters to inform them of their correct VSN.

In the meantime, voters can obtain the correct details from their ePoll card on Singpass, which is accurate and unaffected by the printing error.

Those who received the erroneous or duplicate poll cards can proceed to dispose of them.

Should they require assistance, they can also call ELD at 1800 225 5353.

At the end of the statement, ELD apologised for the confusion caused to affected voters.

It also assured Singaporeans that processes are in place to ensure that voters with two poll cards will only be able to vote once at the correct polling station, as voters will also need to produce their NRIC, which will be verified against the polling station register at the polling station.

