Edwin Tong warded after heart procedure, will watch NDP from hospital

Tong will be cheering the Red Lions and everyone else at NDP through the TV screen this year.

Martino Tan | August 08, 2023, 10:56 PM

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong is currently hospitalised after undergoing a heart procedure, following his doctor's discovery that he had a "severely blocked" coronary artery, the left anterior descending (LAD).

Tong, 53, shared this news in a Facebook post on Aug. 8, saying that he will be spending National Day in the hospital, "cheering the Red Lions and everyone else at NDP" through the TV screen.

Severely blocked artery, now recuperating in the hospital

Tong's doctor discovered that he had a "severely blocked" coronary artery as part of a routine health check a few weeks ago.

He explained that this was significant because the blockage was found in the LAD — the main and largest artery supplying blood to the heart.

The minister had a scan and decided to undergo an angioplasty, with the LAD stented to restore blood flow.

He is currently recuperating in the hospital and will be working from home.

"Shocked" as he is neither diabetic nor a smoker

Tong said that he was "shocked" to find out about the extent of the blockage and the risks.

This was because he was neither diabetic nor a smoker.

He said he has also maintained pretty good cholesterol levels and does not lead a "sedentary" life when it comes to daily activities and exercise.

Felt more tired from his regular routine

Looking back, the Marine Parade GRC MP said that he was "perhaps feeling a little more tired from my regular routine than usual".

But he had "put it down to the hustle and bustle of the schedule".

Tong is also currently taking care of the residents in Kembangan‐Chai Chee ward in Marine Parade GRC, following Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's resignation.

He is now the Grassroots Advisor to KCC Grassroots Organisations.

Tong said that it was fortunate that he managed to have this picked up through a routine health check, and urged Singaporeans to "go for our regular health checks".

He also expressed his gratitude to his doctors and the nursing team for looking after him brilliantly.

