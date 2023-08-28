Police woman calmly carries on with arrest of drunk man, 71, who slapped & kicked her at Teck Whye coffee shop

A police woman was reportedly assaulted by an elderly man who she was attempting to arrest.

The incident, said to have taken place in a coffee shop at Blk 143 Teck Whye Lane, was recorded by a witness and uploaded onto TikTok.

In response to Mothership, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at the said location on 27 August 2023 at about 7pm.

Tussle at Teck Whye Lane coffee shop

In the video, a man in a light blue shirt was seen struggling against two police officers.

Another man in a dark blue shirt, likely a civilian, looked to be helping the police apprehend the suspect by pinning his hands behind his back.

A third man in a singlet also seemed part of the altercation — he stood to the side, cigarette dangling from his lips, and wagged a threatening finger to the man getting arrested.

The man in the blue shirt then appeared to lunge at him.

Although the caption indicated that the police woman was slapped in a "split second" and was kicked, it's unclear when exactly that happened in the chaos of the commotion, or if it was even captured in the video.

This screenshot included in the post likely showed the moment of assault:

The police officer, however, was undaunted.

The video then cuts to her and her partner calmly carrying on the arrest, finally managing to pin the man down and cuff him.

While commentors online praised the police officers for their professionalism in handling a challenging arrest, it remains uncertain what the arrest was about.

71-year-old man arrested

The police statement to Mothership said that two police officers sustained minor injuries from the incident, but they did not require medical assistance.

A 71-year-old man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt against a public servant.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Boon Leong/TikTok