Domino's Pizza leaves customers 'starving' while waiting hours for delivery on National Day

Maggi mee to the rescue.

Julia Yee | August 10, 2023, 05:55 PM

Many Singaporeans were not too happy with Domino's Pizza for failing to provide them with a timely National Day dinner on Aug. 9.

After experiencing supposed delays and lack of proper service from the company, a flood of disgruntled customers stormed its social media pages to air their grievances.

Delayed over 2 hours

One customer, who wished to enjoy her pizza whilst watching the National Day Parade (NDP), left a complaint saying that the wait for her food was longer than the parade itself.

Speaking to Mothership, the woman shared that she had placed an order through the company's website on Aug. 9 at 5:36pm.

Domino's, on its website, "guarantees" that orders will be delivered to customers' door steps within a mere 30 minutes.

But according to this customer, her order was delayed for more than two hours.

She added that she had called the Domino's hotline (6222 6333) multiple times, but didn't manage to speak to any staff member as the line was "engaged throughout".

The frustrated customer resorted to leaving a feedback via the order tracking page emailed to her, indicating that she wanted a refund.

Up till the next day (Aug. 10), she did not receive her order, nor any update from Domino's.

"Unreachable" through hotline

Another customer whom Mothership spoke to said that he made an advance order at 3pm on Aug. 9, scheduling it for 6pm that same day.

"The order status said they were preparing my order at about 5pm, but at almost 6pm, it wasn't even in the oven yet," he griped.

Like the previous customer, he tried to call Domino's but was unable to get through.

By 6:30pm, the customer decided to contact the company's customer service through another avenue — email.

This time, he was successful and was told at 7pm that he had been issued a refund.

"I have children at home and I empathise with others who have children and elderly that were waiting for their food," he said.

He too left a bitter comment on Domino's Facebook page.

"I'm surprised that Domino's dared to give an NDP offer when they can't even handle orders on normal days," he remarked.

He decided to order something else for dinner that night.

Many others, however, continued waiting for their pizzas.

Comment on Domino's Facebook.

Just chips for NDP

Another customer expressed their disappointment that Domino's had ruined what was supposed to be a "pleasant" occasion.

She stated that she had placed an order at 5:30pm. From that point, her order status was displayed as pending.

At 11pm, it finally changed to say that her order was being prepared, and at 12am, it changed to "delivered".

But the order was not delivered.

"We tried to contact the Domino's on all of their platforms like their hotline and their email...we couldn't get through their hotline at all, and there've been no replies from their email as of now (Aug. 10)," the customer lamented.

Thinking that they could wait it out, the customer and her family ended up dining on chips while watching the NDP.

On Aug. 10, she received a message for Domino's saying that they were giving her a free regular pizza, as per their policy, to "make it up" to her.

But one regular pizza was not enough to placate this customer, who said that what Domino's "failed to see is that their customers' trust has been shaken".

"I just don’t have the confidence in their delivery service to even take up their recovery methods. Would prefer a refund and accept the fact that a celebration day was not made pleasant by them."

Just a quick scroll through the comments section on the Domino's Pizza Facebook page revealed countless unhappy customers voicing similar sentiments about the company's purported lack of service.

Comments on Domino's Facebook.

One guy ended up having to adopt a more flexible definition of "pizza":

Mothership has reached out to Domino's for comment.

