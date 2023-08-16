Dinosaur McFlurry returning to McDonald's S'pore: 20% off if you roar at dessert kiosks on Aug. 17-18

McDonald's Singapore is bringing back the Dinosaur McFlurry to its menu for a limited time.
The Dinosaur McFlurry is essentially vanilla soft serve swirled with the well-loved Milo powder.
On Aug. 17 and 18, McDonald's will be offering 20 per cent off the sweet treat.
To get that discount, however, one will have to give a loud roar.
Here's what you have to do:
- Go to a McDonald's dessert kiosk on Aug. 17 and 18, from 3pm to 6pm
- Keep a 1m safe distance to roar
- Roar loudly
- Get 20 per cent discount on Dinosaur McFlurry
We're not exactly sure what you'll have to roar at, but in August 2022, McDonald's had a similar campaign where customers get a free Hershey's cone to scream at a screen.
Nice.
Top image from McDonald's Singapore.
