Dinosaur McFlurry returning to McDonald's S'pore: 20% off if you roar at dessert kiosks on Aug. 17-18

McDonald's Singapore is bringing back the Dinosaur McFlurry to its menu for a limited time.

The Dinosaur McFlurry is essentially vanilla soft serve swirled with the well-loved Milo powder.

On Aug. 17 and 18, McDonald's will be offering 20 per cent off the sweet treat.

To get that discount, however, one will have to give a loud roar.

Here's what you have to do:

Go to a McDonald's dessert kiosk on Aug. 17 and 18, from 3pm to 6pm

Keep a 1m safe distance to roar

Roar loudly

Get 20 per cent discount on Dinosaur McFlurry

We're not exactly sure what you'll have to roar at, but in August 2022, McDonald's had a similar campaign where customers get a free Hershey's cone to scream at a screen.

Nice.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.