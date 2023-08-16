Back

Dinosaur McFlurry returning to McDonald's S'pore: 20% off if you roar at dessert kiosks on Aug. 17-18

Yes, roar.

Fasiha Nazren | August 16, 2023, 03:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

McDonald's Singapore is bringing back the Dinosaur McFlurry to its menu for a limited time.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by McDonald's Singapore (@mcdsg)

The Dinosaur McFlurry is essentially vanilla soft serve swirled with the well-loved Milo powder.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

On Aug. 17 and 18, McDonald's will be offering 20 per cent off the sweet treat.

To get that discount, however, one will have to give a loud roar.

Here's what you have to do:

  • Go to a McDonald's dessert kiosk on Aug. 17 and 18, from 3pm to 6pm

  • Keep a 1m safe distance to roar

  • Roar loudly

  • Get 20 per cent discount on Dinosaur McFlurry

We're not exactly sure what you'll have to roar at, but in August 2022, McDonald's had a similar campaign where customers get a free Hershey's cone to scream at a screen.

Nice.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

S'pore woman gets blisters from new Charles & Keith sandals, feet inflamed & infected after 2 days

Charles & Keith has since offered her a refund.

August 16, 2023, 03:15 PM

M'sian loan sharks splash red paint on wrong house in Batu Pahat, Johor, apologise & offer compensation

Modern mistakes require modern apologies

August 16, 2023, 02:28 PM

Car self-skids & flips into Bukit Batok canal, SCDF rescues trapped driver, 25

The man was sent to the hospital.

August 16, 2023, 01:33 PM

Fire breaks out at Ghim Moh Link flat, large smoke fumes engulf block

Residents in the vicinity reported a strong smell of smoke.

August 16, 2023, 12:29 PM

Subway S'pore giving away Cha Eun Woo photocards with purchase of new sub sandwich series

Guess breakfast, lunch and dinner is settled.

August 16, 2023, 11:59 AM

Man, 32, woman, 36, arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle 2,337g of heroin into S'pore via Causeway

Feed the addiction of about 1,120 abusers for a week.

August 16, 2023, 11:40 AM

5 preschools S’porean parents can consider based on accessibility, curriculum, affordability & more

There’s something for every child.

August 16, 2023, 11:34 AM

Canadian tourists budget US$100 for S'pore day trip, say it's 'one of the most expensive cities in the world'

They visited Gardens by the Bay, ordered Starbucks and had dinner at McDonald's.

August 16, 2023, 11:08 AM

Satisfy all your Thai food cravings with these fan-thai-stic food places at Aperia Mall

For that little kick to spice up your life.

August 16, 2023, 10:57 AM

China suspends reporting of youth unemployment data, last recorded at over 20%

The latest in a series of worrying economic news for China.

August 15, 2023, 07:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.