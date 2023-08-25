Back

Diners in S'pore eat more sushi ahead of Japan releasing treated radioactive water into sea

Most won't stop eating it.

Joshua Lee | August 25, 2023, 05:13 PM

Japan has started releasing treated nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea.

This decision raised concerns, particularly among countries near Japan, such as South Korea and China, and on a broader scale, countries that import food from Japan.

It has resulted in changes in consumer behaviour.

In July 2023, South Korean consumers started panic-buying salt in anticipation of the scheduled released of the radioactive water.

Close to home, some Singaporean consumers chose to get their fill of sashimi before the radioactive water was released.

Demand up

Restaurants that Shin Min Daily News spoke to said they experienced a number of diners showing up to eat sashimi before Japan started releasing the treated radioactive water.

They said that business was booming.

A couple of Japanese restaurants told the paper that their business were not affected by Japan's announcement.

One said its sashimi-filled chirashi bowl remains its best-selling dish.

Most won't stop eating sashimi

Mothership interviewed a handful of consumers who said they will not stop eating sashimi imported from Japan.

Only a small minority expressed concern about the treated radioactive wastewater.

J, a 24-year-old who enjoys salmon sashimi, said she would stop for the time being.

W, 26, who has concerns over the unknown effects of the wastewater, also said she would stop eating sashimi.

"I don't want to turn into Godzilla," she said.

On the other hand, 30-year-old Z does not think she can curb her cravings for sashimi, even though the situation in Japan is slightly worrying.

Both G and W will continue eating sashimi from Japan because they trust Singapore's screening and food-testing process.

S, 26, rarely eats sashimi, but said she would not stop eating it because there is no proven harm from it.

She said: "There's a higher chance of you getting a parasite infection than another health concern."

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

