Decomposing body of delivery driver, 34, found in car at car park near Upper Changi condo

The decomposing body of a 34-year-old man was found in a white vehicle on the morning of Aug. 7, 2023, at a car park near Apollo Gardens, a condominium located along Upper Changi Road.

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene, a brown liquid could be seen flowing out from the driver's seat of the vehicle.

A strong foul smell was detected near the vehicle.

Residents were made aware after arrival of police

According to the resident of the condominium who tipped off Shin Min, surnamed Zhang (transliteration from Mandarin), he learnt from his neighbours that there were police officers outside the development at around 9am on Monday.

When he headed out to find out what was happening, he saw police officers conducting their investigations on a white vehicle.

"[After the police officers] took out the items inside the vehicle, they retrieved the body. When I walked up closer to see what was going on, I immediately sensed a strong foul smell," recounted Zhang.

Zhang also added that the police retrieved a spectacle box and a wallet from the vehicle before placing them on the grass patch nearby to photograph them.

At about 11:50am, the vehicle was towed away by a towing truck, reported Shin Min.

Foul smell detected a few days ago

Another resident of the condominium, surnamed Zhu (transliteration from Mandarin), also told the Chinese paper that he saw a man sitting in the driver's seat when he walked passed the vehicle on Monday morning.

At that time, he said he could sense an ordour coming out of the vehicle.

A domestic helper also shared that she had noticed the smell even earlier — approximately three to seven days ago — but could not ascertain its origin.

"[I] couldn't sense any foul smell inside the flat. However, I could notice a smell resembling that of a dead rat once I stepped outside," she added.

Shin Min reported that the residents of the condominium might have failed to notice the man's body as they drove past when coming in and out of the development.

Zhu also added that residents typically do not pay much attention to vehicles nearby as members of the public can park along the road for free.

Statement from police

In response to Shin Min's query, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to a case of unnatural death along Upper Changi Road.

A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.

Family was very shocked by the man's sudden passing: elder sister

Relatives of the deceased revealed to Shin Min that the man was a delivery personnel.

The next-of-kin were at the mortuary to claim his body on the morning of Aug. 8.

The deceased man's elder sister also said the entire family was very shocked by her brother's sudden passing.

"My brother used to live with our parents, but sometimes, he would stay over at his friend's place. I hadn't contacted him for a week, but we didn't think too much of [his lack of contact]. We never thought he would pass away," she shared.

The man's elder sister also stated that her entire family do not have any medical history, so they couldn't be sure of the reason for his passing.

"We are also not sure why he went to [the car park near Apollo Gardens]. We would only know after the police release their investigation report," she said.

