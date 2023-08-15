Back

Single dad in Thailand attends Mother's Day school event dressed as woman for adopted child

"This year's Mother's Day, I want to say I love my father," his daughter said.

Julia Yee | August 15, 2023, 12:33 PM

A father in Thailand stole the show on Mother's Day.

In light of the country's Mother's Day on Aug. 12, the high school Ban Noen Kroi School hosted an event specially for students and their mothers.

For Cream in the third grade, who was raised by a single dad, it looked like the seat reserved for her mother would be left empty.

But not on her father's watch.

Father-mother

Not wanting Cream to feel left out, her father Joe Lookphonbodee found himself a wig and a dress, and attended the event as Cream's mother.

Photo via Facebook.

Lookphonbodee is Cream's adoptive father.

The 48-year-old teaches Physical Education and Health Education in the same school as his daughter, and is known as Mr Pratya or Teacher Joe to his students.

Photo via Bangkok Biz News.

"When the school organises Mother's Day activities, I don't want my child to have an inferiority complex... Personally, I'm not ashamed because I love my child," the father told Bangkok Biz News.

He also stressed that saw Cream as his "real child".

The proud father immortalised the heartwarming experience on social media.

@joey_kp"แม่" ฉันก็เป็นให้แกได้555

♬ เป็นทุกอย่าง - Room 39

He captioned the TikTok video: "Mother, I can be for you hahaha."

"Father is very beautiful and cute."

In the video, Cream was seen paying respects to her father, along with her classmates who did so with their mothers, before rising to tackle Lookphonbodee with a bear hug.

The girl couldn't wipe the grin off her face.

Image via TikTok.

Of her father-mother, Cream remarked that she thought he was "beautiful and cute", adding that she didn't feel embarrassed at all by her dad's costume.

"This year's Mother's Day, I want to say I love my father. Thank you father for raising me and making me happy. This life doesn't feel like it lacks anything," the girl said.

Top images from Joe Lookphonbodee

