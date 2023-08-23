Man, 50, found dead in Keppel Bay waters

The body of a 50-year-man was found in the waters of Keppel Bay, in the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 22.

After his body was retrieved from the water, he was pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Call for assistance came from Marina at Keppel Bay

Police told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at 8:40am at 2 Keppel Bay Vista, where Marina at Keppel Bay is located.

Marina at Keppel Bay is a luxury dock located on Keppel Island, opposite Sentosa, and consists of 168 berths that can accommodate yachts of various sizes.

According to its website, it offers world-class berthing services, private yacht rental, and waterfront dining experiences.

Deceased was a crew member of a boat docked there

In response to Mothership's queries, a Marina at Keppel Bay spokesperson confirmed that the man was a crew member of a boat berthed at the marina.

"The relevant authorities were immediately notified. We are unable to comment further as the case is under police investigation," the spokesperson added.

Top image from Marina at Keppel Bay / Facebook.