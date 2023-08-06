Man finds cockroach in Pepper Lunch rice bowl delivered from Compass One outlet

A man and his daughter received a nasty surprise when they ordered Pepper Lunch delivery on Saturday (Aug. 6).

Facebook user Steven Lee posted photos of a cockroach in a Pepper Lunch rice bowl on Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

He wrote that his daughter had ordered the "Chicken Pepper Rice Bowl Set A" through GrabFood from the restaurant chain's Compass One outlet in Sengkang.

He said his daughter had taken a few bites of the meal when she noticed a dead cockroach in the bowl. He said it "seemed to be cooked".

The photos showed the insect on a piece of chicken in a takeaway container.

Understandably, his daughter felt "very traumatised and nauseous" after the discovery.

Responding to The Straits Times (ST), Pepper Lunch said they have contacted the customer.

"We understand the severity of this case and will certainly carry out investigations on our end to provide a proper explanation on this matter," they added.

Mothership has contacted Pepper Lunch and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for comment.

