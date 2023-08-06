Back

Man finds cockroach in Pepper Lunch rice bowl delivered from Compass One outlet

Ew.

Ruth Chai | August 06, 2023, 05:30 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A man and his daughter received a nasty surprise when they ordered Pepper Lunch delivery on Saturday (Aug. 6).

Facebook user Steven Lee posted photos of a cockroach in a Pepper Lunch rice bowl on Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

He wrote that his daughter had ordered the "Chicken Pepper Rice Bowl Set A" through GrabFood from the restaurant chain's Compass One outlet in Sengkang.

He said his daughter had taken a few bites of the meal when she noticed a dead cockroach in the bowl. He said it "seemed to be cooked".

Photo via Complaint Singapore

Photo via Complaint Singapore

The photos showed the insect on a piece of chicken in a takeaway container.

Understandably, his daughter felt "very traumatised and nauseous" after the discovery.

Responding to The Straits Times (ST), Pepper Lunch said they have contacted the customer.

"We understand the severity of this case and will certainly carry out investigations on our end to provide a proper explanation on this matter," they added.

Mothership has contacted Pepper Lunch and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for comment.

Top photo via Complaint Singapore Facebook

Man, 35, reported missing near Punggol Jetty, SPF, SCDF, & MPA carrying out search

Police were called at about 3:45pm on Aug. 6.

August 06, 2023, 08:21 PM

Signature KOI launching 2 new alcoholic drinks made with Aperol on Aug. 7, 2023

Both drinks will be priced at $9.80 each.

August 06, 2023, 05:56 PM

Sylvia Lim & partner Quah Kim Song dine at Chee Soon Juan's cafe Orange & Teal

Big names.

August 06, 2023, 05:31 PM

S$7.3 million top prize for Toto National Day Draw split 3 ways

One of the winning bets cost only S$1.

August 06, 2023, 05:08 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery, Common Man Coffee Roasters to open 1st stores in the Philippines

Represent.

August 06, 2023, 04:51 PM

Changi Village Million Star Fried Banana stall reopened by owner's widow, 78, to ease pain of losing husband & son

She also shared more about her husband's condition prior to his passing.

August 06, 2023, 02:41 PM

MP Baey Yam Keng discovers benign polyps during colonoscopy, encourages others to go for screening

He was previously diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in 2021.

August 06, 2023, 12:52 PM

WhatsApp chain message warns of 'fraudulent' letter, DBS says it's legitimate

The letter informs customers that their online banking access has been temporarily deactivated.

August 06, 2023, 11:54 AM

S'pore laundry company loses S$2,150 Gucci pants, offers S$78 compensation

The company had initially sent back the wrong item.

August 06, 2023, 10:59 AM

POV: I sell tissues near Clementi Mall. I'm happiest when I see people & go out every day.

The former cleaner shares about his interactions with customers and what keeps him going.

August 06, 2023, 10:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.