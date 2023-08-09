Choa Chu Kang preschool hosts mini-NDP, kids dress up as SCDF officers, airline crew with airport tower

A group of preschoolers just had a national day celebration their parents won't forget, as they melted hearts by dressing up as various occupations for a mini-National Day Parade (NDP) hosted by their school at an HDB void deck.

The adorable scene was captured by Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), who subsequently posted the video on TikTok.

According to Zhulkarnain, the preschoolers were from PAP Community Foundation SparkleTots Preschool at Keat Hong, located at Block 411 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3.

Details of the mini-NDP

The mini-NDP kicked off with two pre-schoolers marching into the venue while wearing guard of honour uniforms.

One of them was carrying the Singapore national flag, while the other was carrying a ceremonial sword.

Before their march, the one with the sword shouted a parade command, a la the real-life counterpart.

Changi Airport & Singapore Airlines

After the two "guards" arrived at the centre of the venue, an announcer called the next group, "Changi Airport Tower", to make their entry.

Two preschoolers, who were dressed in Singapore Airlines' (SIA) iconic kebaya and pilot uniform, were wheeled into the venue by their teacher on a trolley.

The control tower from Changi Airport also made its appearance on the trolley that was specially decorated to resemble an aircraft from SIA.

The airline's logo was painted on the side of the box.

A cockpit window was even drawn on the box in the front where the "flight attendant" was sitting, and two black "engines" could be seen dangling from the "wings" of the "aircraft".

The duo were accompanied by at least four other schoolmates, who were all dressed in airline crew uniforms.

Red Lions

The next group to join the mini-NDP was the Red Lions, which consisted of at least seven pre-schoolers.

All of them were wearing red outfits while holding a string attached to a red umbrella, resembling a parachute, in their hands.

SCDF

The next group to enter the venue were students representing the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

All preschoolers in the group wore a helmet, while the two in the front were dressed in firefighter uniforms.

The pair in front also carried two firefighting trucks handmade from cardboard.

Singapore Army

Similarly, the preschoolers representing the Singapore Army entered the venue with a "tank" made from cardboard.

The pre-schooler in front also wore an army uniform, a dark green helmet, and goggles.

Navy & Air Force

The students representing the Singapore Navy made their entry with a battleship, while the preschooler onboard dressed in a navy uniform.

On the other hand, the preschoolers representing the Republic of Singapore Air Force also made their appearance at the mini-NDP with a dark green combat aircraft.

Police

Students representing the Singapore Police Force came in with a police vehicle.

On top of the "vehicle" stood a preschooler dressed as the superintendent.

Merlion

Finally, the last group to join the mini-NDP was the Merlion group, who pushed a hand-drawn Merlion on a trolley inside the venue.

Blue stripes were attached to the mouth of the Merlion to mimic the water spouting from the statue.

